Close to one in four Baker County voters had returned their ballot for the May 18 election as of Monday afternoon.
Almost 23% of the county’s approximately 12,500 voters had returned their ballot one week before the deadline, said Stefanie Kirby, Baker County clerk.
Kirby recommends that voters who haven’t filled out their ballot to bring it to a drop box rather than put it in the mail, to ensure it arrives before the deadline at 8 p.m. on May 18.
Mailed ballots that arrive after that time aren’t valid, even if they’re postmarked prior to the deadline. A list of ballot drop boxes is available at www.bakercounty.org/clerks/Drop_Sites.html.
One box, on the west (Fourth Street) side of the County Courthouse, 1995 Third St., is available around the clock.
The May 18 ballot includes multiple items, some of which will be decided by voters countywide, while others are limited to certain districts or cities.
Baker 5J School District bond measure
This measure, which is on the ballot only for voters who live within the school district’s boundaries, would raise property taxes on property within the district for five years to raise $4 million for school improvements.
The measure, if passed, would leverage the $4 million with another $4 million from a state grant, and $4 million from the district’s capital projects budget for a $12 million project.
The money would pay to install new heating, cooling and ventilation systems at all schools, as well as improved security systems.
The district would replace the roof at South Baker Intermediate School and build a cafeteria and kitchen at Baker Middle School, the only school that lacks such facilities.
If voters approve the measure, property tax rates would increase, for five years, by about 66 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Baker 5J School Board
There is one contested race, with Jessica Dougherty and Koby Myer both vying for position 3.
Only voters who live within the school district’s boundaries will have this race on their ballot.
Halfway marijuana measure
The 257 registered voters in Halfway will decide whether to allow not only dispensaries but other marijuana-related businesses, including growers, producers and processors within the city limits.
Move Oregon’s Border
One measure that will be on all voters’ ballots deals with a nonprofit organization’s campaign to add 18 Oregon counties, including Baker, to Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border contends that the political inclinations of residents in those counties aligns more closely with Idaho state government than with Oregon.
The measure on the ballot doesn’t deal directly with moving the border — doing that would require the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures, and of Congress.
Rather, if Baker County voters approve the measure, the Baker County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet on the second Wednesday every March, July and November “to discuss how to promote the interests of Baker County in any negotiations regarding relocating the state borders of Idaho to include Baker County,” according to the ballot title.
