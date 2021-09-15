Barbara Prowell, right, has tended this flower garden along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway for nearly 20 years. She's now handing the task over to Sigrid Johnson, left, and Jerri Wickert.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Barbara Prowell, right, has tended this flower garden along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway for nearly 20 years. She’s now handing the task over to Sigrid Johnson, left, and Jerri Wickert.
Barbara Prowell, right, has tended this flower garden along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway for nearly 20 years. She's now handing the task over to Sigrid Johnson, left, and Jerri Wickert.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Barbara Prowell, right, has tended this flower garden along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway for nearly 20 years. She’s now handing the task over to Sigrid Johnson, left, and Jerri Wickert.
Barbara Prowell isn’t quite sure what prompted her to plant the flowers along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.
It was in 2001, she says, the spring after her husband, Richard, passed away on Sept. 27, 2000.
“I needed something to do,” she said. “I thought ‘I’ll sprinkle a few seeds and see what happens.’”
That patch still brightens the pathway today, near where it crosses Campbell Street.
Now, at 88, Prowell is ready to retire from tending the flowers.
It was during a meeting at the Baker County Library where Sigrid Johnson approached Prowell.
“Sigrid came over and said ‘Do you need help watering? Yes!’” Prowell said. “I was so glad when she volunteered.”
Then Johnson asked her friend Jerri Wickert to help.
“She’s roped me into a lot over the years,” Wickert said, smiling at her friend.
And these two are recruiting others to help care for the blooms if they are out of town.
“It takes a village,” Johnson said.
Prowell said she’s had some help over the years — her grandchildren helped water, and friends would check the patch if she was gone. Recently, Tom Clements rebuilt the split rail fence that lines the bed of flowers.
For many years Prowell brought water from her own house.
“I remember her hauling big buckets of water,” Wickert said.
One day, Brandon Svitak, who owns nearby Baker County Heating & Cooling, noticed her carrying jugs of water and offered to let her use the water at his building.
That has eased the watering chore immensely, Prowell said.
Every year she would care for the flowers from May through September. Many re-seed, and she adds new seeds every year as well.
Varieties include sunflowers, cosmos, daisies, bachelor buttons, poppies, and blanket flower.
“I love flowers,” Prowell said.
And she can’t name a favorite.
“I like them all.”
Wickert will soon install signs designating the patch as “Barbara’s Flower Garden.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.