Flowers are brightening Main Street this year thanks to a pilot project by Baker City Downtown (BCD).
“We’re jealous of all the other downtowns and their big beautiful flower baskets,” Kate Reid said.
Reid and Tom Novak headed the project by the BCD design committee.
A grant from Transient Lodging Tax enabled BCD to buy brackets — fabricated by Baker Welding — to go on the concrete lamp posts along Main St.
Baker City Public Works installed two brackets on each post.
As for the flowers, Novak talked to business owners, who committed to watering their own basket throughout the summer season.
Once she had a number, Reid placed orders for flower baskets in the fall of 2020 from Rock Garden Greenhouse and Eagle Cap Nursery.
“We wanted big, bold baskets,” Reid said. “And our goal is to keep the money local.”
Each business paid for the basket or baskets. Thirteen were delivered last week.
“They look amazing,” Reid said.
For locations that do not have a lamp post, brackets were installed on the buildings along Main Street, as well as First and Resort streets. Those flowers — another 40 baskets — will be delivered this week.
Reid said the design committee wants to continue the flower basket project, but needs to raise funds for a dedicated watering system. This could be either a four-wheeler or golf cart equipped with a water tank. As for the watering, that could be done by a volunteer or possibly be a paid part-time position, Reid said.
She said BCD received several donations during the spring clean-up event held in April.
Anyone who would like to support the flower basket project can donate to Baker City Downtown by mailing a donation to 1655 First St., Baker City, OR 97814 or PO Box 650, Baker City, OR 97814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.