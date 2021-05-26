Baker City Events, which organizes the Powder River Music Review, has announced that the planned “Battle of the Bands” will not be happening.
According to a press release, not enough musicians applied to participate, and sponsor funding could not be secured.
The regular concert series, however, is still scheduled for the summer.
Frank Carlson will kick off the season on Sunday, June 13. The music goes from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park.
These concerts are free to the public. However, an annual membership of $80 is available to support the series. Membership includes 10 raffle tickets at each concert.
A raffle of donated items is held at every event. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 15 for $20.
The Powder River Music Review continues every Sunday — and several Saturdays — through Sept. 5. There will be extra concerts during Miners Jubilee, July 16-18.
Below is the summer schedule. Concerts begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• June 13: Frank Carlson
• June 20: Cale Moon
• June 26 (Saturday): Barefoot and Bonafide
• June 27: D’ Club L’Eveque
• July 4: Brady Goss
• July 11: Levi Blom
• July 16 (Friday, 4:30 p.m.): Wasteland Kings
• July 17 (Saturday): Drum & Bugle Corps at noon; Leather and Lace at 1 p.m.; Tri-City Drummers at 3:30 p.m.; Brass Fire at 5:30 p.m.; Barefoot & Bonafide at 8 p.m. (Main and Court streets downtown)
• July 18: Blue Yesterdays, noon
• July 25: Wasteland Kings
• July 31 (Saturday): Barefoot & Bonafide
• Aug. 1: Brass Fire
• Aug. 3 (Tuesday): Barefoot & Bonafide, 3 p.m.
• Aug. 8: Inland Northwest Musicians
• Aug. 15: Coyote Joe
• Aug. 29: Blue Yesterdays
• Sept. 5: Ghost Wind
