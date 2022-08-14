Betty’s Books, the Baker County Library and Sweet Wife Baking are teaming up to talk about books.
Specifically, books that have been challenged or banned.
The event, called “Banned Books & Buns,” will happen during the Third Thursday wine walk, Aug. 18, which is organized by Baker City Downtown.
The walk starts at 5 p.m. at Launch Pad Baker, 2019 Main St. A donation of $10 gets a commemorative glass and map of participating locations.
Each month, a portion of proceeds goes to a local organization.
The Aug. 18 walk will support the Baker County Library District in starting a Banned Books Club, in which members would read books that have been banned or challenged and then critically discuss each work, said Perry Stokes, library director.
“Banned Books & Buns” will be held at Sweet Wife Baking, 2028 Resort St.
Jeana Phillips, owner of Betty’s Books, will be there with a selection of books that have been challenged in the past, accompanied with the reason for the challenge, the location and the date.
She said awareness of efforts to ban books — and the reasons for the challenge — is important for “access and representation.”
“The power of having yourself and your experience represented,” Phillips said. “To experience something that is completely outside your experiences.”
Stokes will also be on hand Thursday to talk about the First Amendment and the role of libraries for providing access to information.
Stokes is co-chair of the Oregon Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee.
His purpose of talking about banned books, he said, is “to support the civil right to free access to ideas, which is vital to democracy.”
“There’s a reason why free speech is first in the Bill of Rights,” he said.
Banned Books WeekThis event is a precursor of Banned Books Week, which is Sept. 18-24.
According to the Banned Books Week Coalition, the week is a way “to increase awareness of the annual celebration of the freedom to read.”
