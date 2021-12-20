And just like that, the berms are back.
But not for long.
Although there’s no winter thaw in the forecast to do away with the heavy snow that descended on Baker City on Sunday, Dec. 19, crews from the city’s public works department will strive to haul away the temporary snow berms from streets as soon as possible, said Tom Fisk, operations supervisor for the department.
“We’re going to continue to run a midnight pickup crew to remove the berms until they’re all gone,” Fisk said on Monday morning, Dec. 20.
That’s been the city’s practice for several years.
Previously, the berms, which snowplows push into the center of some streets, sometimes stayed in place for several weeks.
Typically, crews plow heavily traveled streets when at least four inches of snow have fallen, and there’s a likelihood for more, Fisk said.
That was precisely the situation on Sunday evening, when four to five inches had accumulated, with snow continuing to fall.
Fisk said a four-man crew arrived at the public works shop at 11 p.m. on Sunday to put chains on the city’s graders.
(As an illustration of how rapidly the weather can change, Fisk noted that just a week ago those graders were smoothing sections of the city’s gravel streets.)
That crew was joined around midnight by a five-man crew that used loaders and dump trucks to haul snow after it was plowed into berms, Fisk said.
Another pick up crew was scheduled to start around midnight on Monday.
Usually it takes about three midnight shifts to truck away all the snow berms, Fisk said.
Hauling snow is a late night/early morning task because it’s too dangerous to operate the heavy equipment when there’s any significant volume of traffic, Fisk said.
Crews dump snow at two locations — a lot off 12th Street north of A Street that Baker Sanitary Service owns and allows the city to use, and the parking lot at Leo Adler Field along D Street, which the Baker County Fair Board allows the city to use.
The city budget for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30, 2022, includes $115,000 for snow and ice control.
The amount the city actually spends varies widely, not surprisingly, based on the severity of the winter.
During the previous two winters, neither of which was especially snowy, the city spent $79,820 and $55,173, respectively.
But during the winter of 2016-17, when snow depths exceeded two feet and snowplows were running for weeks straight, the city spent more than $300,000.
Although Sunday was the first day snowplow and removal crews worked, Fisk said the city’s sanding and salting trucks have been out a few times earlier this winter.
This week’s plowing task is somewhat less daunting because Baker schools are on Christmas break, so crews don’t have to concentrate on streets near the schools as they do when classes are in session, Fisk said.
Shoveling snow from sidewalks, driveways
A city ordinance states the property owners must clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours after snow stops falling.
Fisk urges residents to avoid shoving snow from sidewalks, or driveways, into the street, as that adds to the snowplowing burden.
On Main Street there is no park strip between the sidewalks and the street, so property owners have little choice but to shovel snow into the street, he said.
Fisk also recommends people avoid parking at the curb on Main Street and other downtown streets if possible, to allow snowplows to clear the entire width of the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.