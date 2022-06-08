HAINES — The Haines Stampede has a new addition this year thanks to an army of volunteers.
“The thing I love about this rodeo is that everyone is willing to help out,” said Ken Bain, a longtime volunteer.
An area on the north end of the arena is now a dedicated space for those with mobility issues, and can be accessed by a new concrete ramp.
“We’ve never had a good place for people with a disability or mobility issues to have a good seat,” said Bill Taylor, who has worked with the rodeo since it was revived in 1991. “All the handicap parking will be at this end — easy to get to.”
Half of the raised area will be flat, for wheelchairs, and the other half will have bleachers.
A temporary awning will shade it this summer.
“The long-range plan next year is to build a permanent shaded area,” Taylor said.
The new seating area is just north of the existing covered bleachers. It required 340 cubic yards of fill dirt to elevate it for a good view of the bucking chutes and roping boxes.
“We decided this would be a primo spot,” Taylor said.
“The best seats in the house,” Bain added. “90% of the action is right here.”
Volunteers
The Haines Stampede happens every year on July 3 and 4.
And planning for the next year, Bain said, starts as soon as the rodeo wraps up on the 4th.
“Every year something comes up that we can better,” he said.
Any work on the rodeo grounds is funded by proceeds from the annual demolition derby, which happens this year on Aug. 6.
“For any ground improvements, we rely on the derby,” Taylor said.
The cool spring slowed progress on this new addition, but these volunteers are accustomed to last-minute adjustments.
“The first time we did this rodeo in 1991, we were nailing the floor down in the announcer’s booth the day before the rodeo. We work well under pressure,” Bain said with a smile.
Taylor said this project benefited from equipment provided by Britt Corporation, the City of Haines, Lost Soul Contracting Inc., Eric Swanlund, Tom Kerns, Steve Virtue, Jim Aldrich Farms and Eastern Oregon Rental.
Materials were donated by Harney Rock in North Powder and R.D. Mac.
Trucks were donated by Adam Phillips Trucking, Colby Thompson, Sherman Trucking, J2K Excavating, Floyd Morgan Excavating and Triple C.
Jeff Petershon and Dirk Lien designed the railing.
Stampede
The schedule is the same as always for this Fourth of July tradition in Haines.
On Sunday, July 3, slack is at 9 a.m. and the rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m.
On Monday, July 4, the rodeo begins at 1 p.m. This day is also a celebration in Haines with a cowboy breakfast at 7 a.m., vendors in the park, a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Rodeo admission is $10 adults and $5 for ages 5 and older.
Museum exhibit
The Haines Stampede will unveil its new exhibit at Haines’ Eastern Oregon Museu, 610 Third St., at the beginning of July.
The display, located in the museum’s carriage wing, features history and artifacts from the rodeo dating back to 1915.
And Taylor said they welcome more additions to the display.
“We’re still looking for memorabilia,” he said. “We’d like to see what people have.”
Taylor can be contacted at 541-403-0900 or through the rodeo website, www.hainesstampede.com.
