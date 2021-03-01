Students at Baker High School and Baker Middle School might find themselves returning to a full four days of in-person classes in early April.
That’s if Superintendent Mark Witty’s plans come to fruition in the coming weeks.
Witty said Monday, March 1, that he had been in discussions as recently as that morning with representatives from the governor’s office, the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority working to achieve that goal.
Witty said he’s looking at starting a four-day in-person schedule on April 5 or April 12. BHS and BMS students have been taking in-person classes two days per week since Jan. 25.
Witty said the state would have to agree to make changes to the current classroom space requirement of 35 square feet per student, and to the size of the cohort groups students are a part of each day. The current limit is 100 people per day, including staff.
The square foot requirement would have to be reduced to 16 to 20 square feet and the cohort size would have to be increased to 160 to 170 at Baker Middle School, and up to 190 at Baker High School, for the schools to reopen four days per week, Witty said.
The Monday morning meeting Witty was a part of included about 12 superintendents representing larger districts in the state and some of the midsize districts such as Baker, Witty said.
Elementary school students have been attending in-person classes four days a week since Oct. 14.
To make his point for fully reopening schools for older students, the superintendent said he pointed out that all Baker staff members who wanted to be vaccinated have been.
“Seventy to 75% of the staff have gotten the vaccine,” he said.
Witty noted most of the residents in the community’s long-term care centers have been vaccinated, as have many county residents ages 75 and older who live independently.
And because vaccinations and the number of available beds in the hospital’s intensive care unit have long been part of the discussion of opening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, Witty said he believes now would be the time to start considering that action.
“My discussion has been, we’ve got to get back full time at some point,” he said. “We think it’s time we begin sometime after spring break to get all students back.”
Spring break is March 22-26.
Witty said the school leaders have asked OHA to check with other state health administrators to learn how reopening schools is going for them.
“There are academic considerations and social-emotional considerations,” for returning students to their classrooms full time, he said.
Witty speaks proudly of the hard work that has been expended to ensure safety protocols have been followed and the positive results the Baker School District has produced.
“We’ve had more kids in school than any other school of our type and our size,” he said.
And to date, there has been no spread of the coronavirus in the schools. Students and employees who have tested positive were infected elsewhere, Witty said.
“We’re having success,” he said of his argument that it’s time to open schools up full time for all students.
“And I think it was well-received,” he said of the state officials. “It’s now a matter of continuing to provide information for them to consider — they never said that the suggestion was dead on arrival.”
Witty added, however, that any plan to return secondary students to in-person classes full time must be done with student and staff safety foremost in mind.
There are options for families who would prefer not to send their children back to the classroom.
Comprehensive distance learning through livestreaming instruction from the classrooms would remain available for families who have extenuating circumstances, such as a vulnerable person in the home, Witty said.
The Eagle Cap School, which has an enrollment of about 160 students in Grades 7-12 this year and allows students to participate in online learning at their own pace, is another option.
Under the current system, secondary students rotate through two days of in-person attendance and two days of learning at home through comprehensive distance learning.
