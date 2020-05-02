Two Baker High School students say their friendship was strengthened as they supported each other in vying for a spot on the FFA State Officer team that they knew only one of them could win.
Tynan “Ty” Morrison of Baker City and Raimey Brown of Haines, two 18-year-old seniors who served as the Eastern Oregon FFA District president and vice president, respectively, over the past year, were among the 24 candidates chosen to compete for service on the State Officer team.
The governing rules allow only one member of a local chapter to be chosen for the state team. After a four-day jumble of qualifying interviews and activities that began April 24, Brown was the Baker candidate selected.
She will serve as secretary of the 2020-21 FFA State Officer team.
The two BHS students said they supported and encouraged each other along every step of the process. As it came down to the wire, both were among the 12 finalists from which the six-member team was named on Monday, April 27.
The 24-candidate group was reduced through two preliminary cuts — seven were eliminated on Saturday night and then five more were cut on Sunday.
The final 12 were interviewed once more on Monday morning before the six were chosen for the State Officer Team.
A 12-person student nominating committee evaluated the candidates during the weekend before presenting the executive committee with the chosen slate of officers.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for a chapter to have two students make the finals in the process and we are so extremely proud of both of them,” Bibiana Gifft, FFA adviser, said in a voice mail message to the Herald.
Brown and Morrison spoke proudly of their accomplishments and support for one another from their homes in an online interview Tuesday.
“I’m very grateful and thankful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to the year and I’m really, really excited for it,” Brown said.
Still, she adds, the honor was bittersweet because she was “bummed” knowing her friend, Morrison, wouldn’t be serving on the team.
“We talked about it a lot,” she said. “Either way, we were going to support the other person.”
For his part, Morrison said he was happy for Brown.
“I didn’t feel bad,” he said. “I made it to the top 12 and I knew that only one member of a chapter can be on the team.
“When Raimey made the team, I was very, very excited for her,” Morrison said.
(There was an adjustment made to the original six-person team on Tuesday, Shawn Dooley, Oregon FFA CEO, told The Capital Press. Dooley said “one of the candidates originally chosen for treasurer was found to have previously made ‘concerning’ posts on social media.” Although Dooley did not go into detail, he told The Capital Press that the comments “did not uphold the values that FFA strives to instill in its members.” The nominating committee met again Tuesday and recommended one change to the slate of officers, which was again approved by the executive committee. Brown was aware that a change had been made, but didn’t know the details at the time of the interview.)
In reflecting on their success in FFA, Brown and Morrison, who also was this year’s Baker FFA chapter president, expressed appreciation to everyone who helped them along the way, including their parents, other FFA members and their FFA advisers, Gifft and Nichole Merchant.
Brown is the daughter of Riley and Melissa Brown of Haines. Morrison’s parents are Clint and Elissa Morrison of Baker City.
The students said their advisers were especially helpful during the four-day selection process.
“They were so great throughout the whole thing,” Brown said.
The advisers set up rooms at Baker High School for the two students to use during the online interviews, speeches and problem-solving activities. Gifft and Merchant also provided lunch, snacks, drinks, games and music to get the students through the stressful competition.
Although the stress wasn’t new, almost everything else about the state officer selection process changed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the organization to schedule a “virtual” state convention.
The event, scheduled annually in March, is the highlight of the year for FFA members — second only to attendance at the national convention in Indianapolis. In most years the state convention, which takes place at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, culminates with the election of a new six-member officer team.
The new members are announced in a ceremony during which candidates appear on stage in front of a statewide audience. Those chosen for the team are announced one by one until the full slate of six has been named.
Needless to say, that didn’t happen this year. Rather than going through the required activities in person, this year’s candidate selections were postponed until the last weekend of April and conducted using the Zoom app.
Morrison and Brown said they missed the opportunity of getting better acquainted with the other officer candidates. That’s usually a part of the process, with students hanging out during the state convention and being able to talk face to face throughout their candidacies.
But Brown and Morrison said having each other to go through the process helped them cope with the changes required under the new system.
“We were already really close and good friends being from the same chapter,” said Brown, who transferred to Baker from North Powder in her senior year.
As the weekend progressed, the two watched as they both successfully advanced through the different stages of the competition.
“We had fun and were excited and happy for each other,” Brown said. “I was so thankful for that. Ty and I really enjoyed it together.”
As they consider their futures, Morrison said he will start his college education at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario before transferring to Eastern Oregon University where he plans to work toward an agri-business degree through the Oregon State University program at Eastern.
First, though, he’ll spend time healing from a broken shoulder blade. Morrison broke his right shoulder blade a week before the state officer selection process when his dirt bike flip-flopped on him while he was riding with friends at Virtue Flat east of Baker City.
His arm is in a sling, and he’s charged with resting, stretching and letting his shoulder blade heal as he recovers, he said.
As for Brown, she’ll put her college plans on hold. Instead of studying, she’ll spend her first year out of high school providing training and advice to members of Oregon’s 12 FFA districts with an average of about 10 chapters per district. The Eastern Oregon District comprises the Baker, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise, Imbler, Joseph, La Grande, North Powder, Pine Eagle, Union and Wallowa chapters.
Because of the social distancing requirements in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the state officers still are not sure how much of their service will be fulfilled online.
When her year on the FFA State Officer Team is over in March 2021 Brown said she’ll welcome the time off. She says she will work some in the interim to help pay for college before heading off to her first year at Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, Idaho, in the fall of 2021 to study elementary education.
