Baker High School’s graduation rate rose last year and remained above the Oregon average.
The graduation rate for the class of 2022 — students who completed their diploma requirements within four years — was 85.6%.
That was an increase from 82.8% in the 2020-21 school year, according to figures released this week by the Oregon Department of Education.
Oregon’s four-year graduation rate was 81.3% for the class of 2022 — the second-highest on record — and 80.6% the previous year.
“We are encouraged to see the sustained efforts in learning and graduation over some challenging years and that we have even more opportunity to continue to meet the needs of our students and get them successfully across the finish line ready for college and careers,” said Erin Lair, Baker School District superintendent.
Skye Flanagan, BHS principal, said the rising graduation rate is gratifying considering the upheavals resulting from the pandemic.
“There were many challenges moving out of COVID and back into the reality of a comprehensive high school educational experience,” Flanagan said. “The one thing that our team has worked really hard at is to build back those positive relationships whereby students feel like they belong to something. Building a greater sense of pride in who we are and how we want to represent our community is something that we take very seriously. There have been a lot of challenges in this short time, but our students and our staff have been incredibly resilient and prove to us day after day that they are willing to stand up in the face of these challenges and come out the other side better for it.”
Baker’s graduation rate was even higher in 2020 — 92.4% — but that figure wasn’t precisely comparable to other years due to the effects of the pandemic, which resulted in online classes for the entire spring 2020 semester. The 2020 graduates were allowed to finish with pass/fail rather than letter grades, and they did not have to supply performance work samples.
Greg Mitchell, then the BHS principal, acknowledged that the temporary changes prompted by the pandemic boosted the graduation rate.
But the 2022 rate exceeded both the previous year, when the 2020 changes weren’t in effect, as well as the pre-pandemic year of 2018-19, when the BHS 4-year graduation rate was 78.6%.
“There is no magic bullet for how to do this — this is incredibly hard work,” Flanagan said. “The educational landscape is changing at a pace never before seen, but our BHS family is committed to adapting and providing the best education possible.
“I am extremely proud of the student body, the staff, and our entire BHS family for their commitment to our school,” Flanagan said. “We will continue to work together to create more and better opportunities for our students so they are better equipped to enter the real world and be competitive, successful, and valued members of our community.”
In common with statewide figures, the BHS graduation rate was higher for students who completed at least two credits in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses such as welding.
The BHS graduation rate among those students — 41 of 90 graduates — was 90.2%. Statewide, students who earned at least two CTE credits graduated at a rate of 93% — almost a dozen percentage points above the average for all students.
The graduation rate also rose at Powder Valley Charter School in North Powder.
The graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 89.5% (17 of 19 students), an increase from 80% the previous year (16 of 20).
“I would like to thank our community, students and staff for being supportive, resilient and working together during a very challenging time,” said Lance Dixon, North Powder School District superintendent. “The 2021–2022 graduation rate is a true testament of what can be accomplished when a community as a whole comes together to do what’s best for children. North Powder School District is blessed to have a great school board, great staff, great students and an amazing community.”
At Pine Eagle Charter School in Halfway, the 2022 graduation rate was 85% (17 of 20). The graduation rate the previous year was 94.4% (17 of 18).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.