Senior Renee Blincoe is happy to be back at Baker High School, even for one day a week.
Blincoe, who routinely attends the Baker School Board’s monthly meetings in her role as student body president, shared her joy about the return to in-person classes with Board members during their meeting Thursday night.
“The highlight of the week for me is going back to school,” Blincoe said.
And she’s not the only student who feels that way, she told the Board.
“A lot of people actually are really positive about going back,” Blincoe said.
As student body president, Blincoe and other members of the BHS Leadership group have worked hard to help students enjoy the experience since in-person classes resumed, on a limited basis, on Nov. 9.
And even before BHS students returned to their classrooms one day per week, they brainstormed to produce an event that included all 36 seniors eligible to serve on a modified Homecoming Court.
After a processional through downtown Baker City on the night of Oct. 30, students returned to Bulldog Memorial Stadium for the crowning of Sydney Keller as Homecoming queen and Mason Van Arsdall as Homecoming king. A limited audience of invited guests joined the celebration.
Blincoe, a member of the Homecoming Court herself, deemed the event “really successful.”
The student leaders are working on special events, such as assemblies, food drives and class competitions leading up to the holidays, Blincoe said. They even are considering ways to include students who have chosen not to return to in-person classes, Blincoe told the Board.
Witty took the opportunity to let Blincoe know how much he values the work she and her leadership team have put forth.
“I can’t overemphasize how beneficial to our student body I believe that is,” Witty said.
Blincoe already had been honored through nomination by her Leadership Class adviser Toni Zikmund for the BHS Promise Student of the Month award based on her exemplary all-around performance through her years at BHS, where her mother, Dawna Blincoe, teaches Spanish, and even in her earlier years growing up in the District.
Greg Mitchell, BHS principal, read a letter written by Nicole Sullivan, who taught Blincoe as a first-grader, and next as a student at Baker Middle School and later in biology and advanced biology classes at BHS.
Sullivan fondly recalled Blincoe’s enthusiasm for learning even as a first-grader when she presented a lengthy report about salt water crocodiles.
The Board also honored second-grader Brandon Houg as Brooklyn Primary School’s Promise Student of the Month. His teacher, Katie Stephens, composed a song to honor Brandon for his positive attitude at school. She presented the tune, accompanied by her husband on the guitar, via the Zoom computer app at Thursday’s meeting.
Principal Phil Anderson also spoke highly of Brandon.
“He makes my day better with each interaction,” Anderson said. “And he makes Brooklyn a better place.”
Witty, in his monthly report to the Board, expressed his appreciation to the staff for the work they have done to help students stay healthy and successful.
“This is really hard work,” Witty said. “Our staff is doing amazing work every day.
“It took work and commitment to get our students into in-person school safely,” he said.
Witty said that since students at South Baker Intermediate and Brooklyn Primary schools returned to in-person classes four days a week on Oct. 14 there has been no spread of the coronavirus in the school setting.
“We have not had a case transfer to a student or staff member,” Witty told the Board.
No cases have been reported in Grades 7-12 since Nov. 9 when those students returned to a hybrid system of one day a week of in-person instruction and the other three via comprehensive distance learning, he said.
Six elementary school students have tested positive for COVID-19, the most recent being a sixth-grader at South Baker. The other students in that sixth-grade classroom also have been placed in quarantine, Witty said.
“It’s a broad net to make sure we don’t get any spread in school,” he said.
The total number of students quarantined at the elementary level since the reopening is 116. As of Thursday night, 49 students remained quarantined, Witty said.
The six students who tested positive did not become infected at school, Witty said.
Since July, the District has had 30 staff members quarantined as a safety measure. Of those, seven had potential school connections, with six of those working with students and one working with the District’s technology department.
Three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and all three were infected outside schools, Witty said.
Keeping the staff healthy, including bus drivers and cooks, is vital to children attending in-person classes, Witty said.
If too many of the adults are in quarantine, the in-person instruction would have to cease until those quarantined were cleared to return to work.
And, unless state guidelines change or the number of cases in the community decline, students will have to return to comprehensive distance learning by Jan. 4, regardless.
“Our kids, families and our communities are better off when our kids are in school,” Witty told the Board. “We’ve got to monitor our behaviors if we’re going to make that happen.”
Witty also expressed appreciation for the work of the Baker County Health Department and the importance of those workers being able to keep up with demands of contact tracing when positive cases are reported.
“I have conversations with Nancy Staten (health department director) on Saturday, on Sunday at 8 o’clock at night and at 6 a.m. on Monday,” Witty said.
“They are working hard to do contact tracing not just for the school but for the community,” he said. “We’re very appreciative of what they’re doing.”
Witty said he will be issuing a press release on Monday and a radio interview will air in which he will ask community members to exercise caution over the Thanksgiving holiday as advised by the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown.
“I continue to urge everyone to follow the protocols and to be careful,” he said. “Wearing a mask, physical distancing and sanitizing does seem to help.”
