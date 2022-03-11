With sunshine bringing a bit of late winter warmth to Baker Valley on Monday morning, March 7, it was a perfect day for the 43rd-annual Harrell Hereford Ranch sale.
The lowing of cattle and the whinnying of horses was joined by the eager chatter of ranchers from all over the country as they mingled together, examining the bulls, heifers and horses that would go on the auction block.
The sale includes bulls, heifers and, for the 24th straight year, Harrell-Mackenzie quarter horses.
The aromas of fresh hay and wood chips mingled with the smoky scent of barbecued tri-tip greeted the Harrells’ visitors. Laughter and comments of “such a nice day” drifted among the gates and barns as a couple hundred people enjoyed a lunch prior to the sale.
Mingling among the distinctively colored red-and-white Herefords, Dan Forsea, a rancher from Richland, was looking for a bull or two.
“They’ve got good quality cattle. Keep getting better all the time,” Forsea said of the Harrells’ offerings.
He has attended the Harrells’ annual spring auction since they started, saying he and his dad, Walt, used to come together. Dan said his father, who died on Jan. 16, 2020, always enjoyed going to the auction.
“This is a good family, too,” Dan said of the Harrells. “We’ve known them for years and they’re just a really good family. It’s always great to come out here.”
Edna and Bob Harrell started the Harrell Hereford Ranch along Salmon Creek, northwest of Baker City, in 1970. The family’s 80-acre home ranch has expanded to include several ranches and a herd of 400 registered Hereford cows, 400 black baldy commercial cows, a 1,000-head feedlot and 25 quarter horse broodmares.
The Harrells’ cattle run on 8,000 acres of native range.
Edna Harrell continues to help at the ranch along with her son, Bob Harrell Jr., his wife, Becky, and their daughter, Lexie.
Bob Harrell Jr. was inducted into the Hereford Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Missouri, in October 2021.
He said he was “very pleased” with this year’s sale. “The bulls were steady, the heifers were really good, up from last year, and the horses were outstanding.”
A nationwide attraction
John Rusher from Westcliffe, Colorado, was one of the many ranchers who traveled a long distance to partake in the auction of what he called “good, high quality Hereford bulls” and quarter horses.
Landen Doyle traveled from Dallas, Texas, where his family owns the Doyle Hereford Ranch. This was his first year visiting the Harrell Hereford Ranch.
“Always wanted to come up here and look at this ranch. Finally got the opportunity, came up here with my dad on his birthday,” Doyle said.
Dan Cook, who traveled from Idaho, attended last year’s auction as well, which included both in-person and online bidders.
Jerry and Inesse Parks of Aiden, California, have been traveling to the Harrell auction for a dozen years to buy horses and bulls.
After mingling with the cattle and fellow ranchers, exchanging stories and laughing, everyone made their way into the auction barn. Food and beverages were available as country music filled the air.
Then the fun began with Bob Harrell Jr.’s words of thanks to those joining and those who helped with the auction.
The auctioneer went off, words flying, and the first bulls were bought by ranchers from Nebraska, then Virginia, and North Dakota.
Assessing the beef industry
The beef business has had its ups and downs over the years, and recently, prices haven’t helped much, according to some ranchers attending the Harrell sale.
“It’s pretty expensive right now because of the hay. It’s pretty tough to make a buck,” said Cook, from Idaho.
Jerry Parks, from California, said the cattle market has gone up a bit, but it’s unpredictable.
“It’s up and down all the time,” he said. “It seems like we never get hardly enough out of our product compared to what it gets after it leaves us. We just keep plugging along.”
Forsea said inflation, which has significantly increased production costs for ranchers who depend on diesel and other petroleum products, is making it tough for producers.
And like many ranchers, Forsea is bothered by the dominance in the meatpacking industry by four large corporations. Building more smaller, regional packing plants would give ranchers more options for selling their cattle, and potentially boost prices.
The Biden administration this winter announced a campaign to encourage the construction of regional packing facilities.
“It’s affecting everybody,” Forsea said of inflation. “As far as the prices in the supermarkets, the cattle/calf man is seeing that difference. And it’s packers and retailers and getting it from one place to another, fuel, and everything. But anyway, that’s why we’re in it for the long haul because eventually we might see a good year. So it’s getting better. It’s a good way of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.