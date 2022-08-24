Rocky Mountain Elk

Archery hunting for elk starts Aug. 27, 2022, in Northeastern Oregon. For the first time, hunting in most units is controlled, meaning hunters must have applied for and drawn a tag.

 Gary Lewis/Contributed Photo, File

The archery hunting season will start as usual on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect.

For most of Northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.