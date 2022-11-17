The Ram in captivity

Captured by the ODFW, the ram awaits its infectious disease testing to be returned to nature.

 Brian Ratliff/Contributed Photo

On Tuesday afternoon Baker was presented with an unusual visitor as a bighorn ram, typically found gracing cliffsides and craggy peaks, meandered city streets into Wednesday morning.

The ram received a deal of public reception on social media as of Tuesday night, some managing to get within a few feet to get a photo.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.