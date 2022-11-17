On Tuesday afternoon Baker was presented with an unusual visitor as a bighorn ram, typically found gracing cliffsides and craggy peaks, meandered city streets into Wednesday morning.
The ram received a deal of public reception on social media as of Tuesday night, some managing to get within a few feet to get a photo.
Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said they had initially no luck finding the ram due to its brown coat and the early dark.
“We looked for it last night and we could not find it,” Ratliff said, “but this morning we did find it, and we caught it up.”
Ratliff described the challenge of peacefully collecting the ram because the dexterity and skittishness of the animals can put them in precarious positions, and a tranquilizer could cause bodily harm by falling.
“In this case he presented the opportunity and actually was darted this morning, and is sitting in this trailer that I’m driving right now,” Ratliff said.
The ram will be contained for a few days as the department concludes their disease testing, and as long as he passes the tests he’ll be returned to the Burnt River herd.
“I’ve never had them in town before” Ratliff said. “We’ve had multiple bighorn sheep there on the hill just behind the golf course.”
The sheep, though collared already, was re-collared with a modern GPS to better track his movements.
Ratliff said the ram was most likely “looking for love,” when it wandered into town, possibly lured by a domesticated animal. He said this is the peak of the bighorn’s rut season.
The Herald reported recently on the county’s bighorn populations — approximately 350 head including the subspecies, and one at significant risk. Last year the herd had no lambs following a mycoplasma infection, but this year they’ve seen a significant rebound, with 8 new lambs born.
The liability that the ram picked up an infection in town and could bring it back to the herd means he may not be returning at all, pending proper tests. If clear he’ll be released, otherwise the ram may be euthanized to stem the spread of infection. Diseases that can affect sheep will also affect deer, elk, antelope and even cattle.
Until the lab work concludes otherwise, the ram remains a guest of Ratliff and the ODFW, and presents no visibly concerning symptoms, though Ratliff wanted to emphasize that the disease is invisible usually until it's too late to intervene.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.