Bicycle riders of all ages are invited to a one-day Bike for the Health of It event on Sunday, June 13.
It is sponsored by The Trailhead, in partnership with Baker School District.
The event will be held at Central Park in Baker City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Central Park is just east of Resort Street, between Washington and Valley avenues.)
The event includes guided bike rides for all abilities (sessions start at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.), basic bike maintenance clinics, a bike obstacle course for kids, and free hot dogs.
The Baker City Police Department will be on site to help with bike registration. Bikes will be available for use on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“If you have a bike, bring it,” said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which operates The Trailhead.
She said the guided tours will offer an option for beginners, and also a ride for those who want a little more adventure. For more information, call 541-523-1668 or email info@thetrailheadbakercity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.