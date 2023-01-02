The room is silent except for one voice as Sherryl Stone grabs the next bingo ball and calls the number.
And then the quiet breaks with an excited “Bingo!”
As JoAnn Illingsworth checks the numbers and Stone proclaims the card a “good bingo,” the crowd shuffles cards amid mumbles of “I only needed one more.”
Community Connection of Baker County, 2810 Cedar St., offers two sessions of bingo each week: Mondays at 2 p.m. and Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
Illingsworth, who organizes the bingo and pinochle games at the Senior Center, suggests arriving at least 30 minutes early to buy cards and get situated.
Hard cards are $1 each. The paper sheets vary: $6 for one with six games, $3 for three games or $1 for a single game.
Players must be 18 or older to purchase cards and call out “bingo.”
Money from the purchase of cards determines the “pot” for each round, and a portion also goes to Community Connection to support the senior meal program.
On a recent Tuesday, each pot was worth $26.
The games
A single sheet — with frames for six, three or one game — is used for each round of bingo.
On Mondays, the group plays 12 rounds, which lasts until about 5:30 p.m.
Tuesdays are a bit shorter, with eight rounds.
Illingsworth said each week features different games for scoring a “bingo.” For instance, a “Sputnik” game covers all nine squares in the middle plus the four corners of the card.
Game versions go through a six-week rotation, but each session ends with a “blackout” where every single square must be marked before hollering “bingo!”
Esther Dew, a retired archaeologist, played two sheets at a time — 12 total game squares — and quickly marked the called numbers with a red dobber.
Her bingo playing goes back to childhood.
“We had a big family,” she said. “When you’re snowbound, you have to have something to do.”
She comes to the two weekly games here, and also drives to La Grande to play bingo at the senior center and veterans club.
“There’s not a lot of things for old ladies to do in Baker,” she said with a smile.
But bingo keeps the crowds coming, Illingsworth said.
“You have your dyed-in-the-wool bingo players who’ll be here,” she said. “Nothing keeps them from playing bingo — unless it’s a holiday, and we’re closed.”
In addition to the weekly bingo games, Community Connection will start up pinochle on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. The first session is Jan. 4.
Weekly activities at Community Connection for January include:
• Mondays: stretch and flex at 9 a.m.; Mexican Train dominoes at 1 p.m.; bingo at 2 p.m.
• Tuesdays: Tai Chi for Balance at 9 a.m.; Mexican Train dominoes at 1 p.m.; bingo at 1:30 p.m.
• Wednesdays: Cribbage and pinochle, both at 1 p.m.
• Thursdays: Stretch and flex at 9 a.m. and Hand & Foot card game at 1 p.m.
• Fridays: Duplicate Bridge at 12:30 p.m.
