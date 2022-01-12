Sorry, an error occurred.
Matt Diaz sells barbecued smoked brisket and more from his food truck on Broadway Street in Baker City.
Smoked brisket at Matt Diaz’s food truck, Get Smoked BBQ.
When Matt Diaz lifts the metal lid, smoke swirls around him and wafts across the parking lot toward Broadway Street.
A barbecue place, he says, should smell like barbecue.
Diaz owns Get Smoked BBQ, a food truck he’s parked at 2715 Broadway St., near 10th Street, in Baker City.
He officially opened at this spot a month ago. Although the business venture is new, this approach to food is not.
“I’ve been doing barbecue for 15 years,” Diaz said.
He decided to make it official in the spring of 2021.
“I think God wanted me to step out and do this as a business,” he said.
He switched to barbecue full time in September. Prior to that, he was the youth pastor at Harvest Christian Church.
Diaz grew up in Massachusetts, and served in the U.S. Navy in San Diego. His wife, Mandy, was also in the Navy.
They moved to Baker City four years ago.
His barbecue business is housed inside a trailer that was originally used by the Baker County Sheriff’s Posse.
“It was stolen from them and set on fire,” Diaz said.
He has worked as an aircraft mechanic, so set to work repairing the trailer and transforming it into a kitchen.
When it’s time to smoke meat, Diaz pulls the mobile restaurant to his home, where it’s easier to check on the meat throughout the night.
He offers smoked brisket and pulled pork, as well as smoked macaroni and cheese and slaw.
He offers a discount for veterans and first responders.
For now, he’s open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m. (unless he sells out, in which case he closes early).
He said the winter weather has not deterred customers.
“It’s been great,” he said. “Eastern Oregon people are hardy — they don’t mind cold and snow.”
He plans to expand his hours this summer. Someday, he’d like to see an expansion of food truck offerings, as well.
For updates and specials, check the “Get Smoked BBQ” pages on Facebook and Instagram.
