Although the preschoolers tried to trick her into choosing a favorite, Cindy Ratterman knows how to make everyone feel good.
“I think you’re all the best,” she says, pointing to each child sitting “criss-cross applesauce” on the rug.
Satisfied with this answer, they wait — somewhat patiently — for the first classmate to give hints to the animal hidden inside hand-drawn pages.
C.J. Brockman offered lots of clues to his fellow preschoolers as they finally guessed that he drew a horse.
Then, as Brockman went to tuck his drawing into his backpack, he said he won’t be quite as accommodating to his family.
“I bet my mom and dad won’t guess,” he said with a grin. “I’m only giving them one clue!”
Ratterman is quick to smile at the antics of the preschoolers, but these last few weeks of her career are a bit sad.
“It’s bittersweet. I love this job,” she said.
She’s retiring as director and head teacher of the YMCA preschool.
Although she’ll miss the daily interactions with the children, she says retiring will allow more time with her own grandchildren. She also wants to direct more plays for Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre, and volunteer to spend time with memory care patients.
She’ll also help the new Y preschool teacher transition into the role, and plans to substitute at the preschool when needed.
Perfect for preschool
Ratterman’s teaching career started in Wyoming.
“I started out teaching art, then they added PE and then science,” she said.
Then they asked if she would teach preschool.
“I said no,” she said with a laugh. “But they said ‘you can do it.’ So I tried it.”
She didn’t regret her choice.
“I loved it,” she said. “I loved teaching preschool. The kids are amazing. They make you laugh every day.”
She taught preschool for five years, then moved to Baker City where she worked at Eastern Oregon Medical Associates.
But she didn’t forget those preschoolers.
“She kept talking about opening a preschool,” said Diny Michel, who worked with Ratterman at EOMA and is now retiring from her role as a Y preschool aide.
For a year, after leaving EOMA, Ratterman had her own day care and preschool.
“Then the Y wanted to start a preschool,” she said.
The first class was in 2011. With only Ratterman teaching, the first class numbered 14.
The next two years she expanded to two classes — 30 kids total — and then a second teacher was added in 2014. Since then, every year has seen 60 students.
“And a lot on the waiting list,” Ratterman said.
The “littles” (ages 3 and 4) attend Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the “bigs” (ages 4 to 5) have school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In addition to classroom activities and outdoor time on the playground Ratterman helped design, the Y provides swimming lessons and also introduces the young students to skiing at Anthony Lakes.
“Everything is still a wonder to them,” Ratterman said. “It’s magical.”
Megan Davis, who has taught at the preschool for several years, will take over as director and head teacher.
“She’s going to be amazing,” Ratterman said.
Over the years, she’s taught multiple sets of siblings, and gotten to know quite a few families in Baker City.
“They’re family friends now — they’re like family,” she said.
For information about the YMCA preschool, visit www.bakerymca.org/preschool-at-the-y or call 541-523-9622.
