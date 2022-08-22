Wildland firefighters had a hectic weekend in Northeastern Oregon as a human-caused blaze burned near Halfway on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, followed by a rash of lightning-sparked fires Saturday and Sunday.
Fire crews doused all of the blazes relatively quickly. Most of the lightning fires burned less than 1 acre.
Fortunately, most of the thunderstorms have spawned at least light rain as well as lightning bolts, said Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office.
Although the weekend rain wasn’t enough to extinguish the fires, Meyer said the showers have caused blazes to smolder for an hour or two, giving firefighters time to respond before the flames can gain momentum.
“Generally that’s enough time for us to get on scene,” he said.
Meyer said fire crews have also benefited from the absence of sustained strong winds to propel the flames.
Although storms bring brief periods of gusty winds, once the cell passes the winds have subsided, eliminating one of the biggest challenges that fire crews face, Meyer said.
He said the generally benign weather is welcome because forests and rangelands are dry after several weeks of hotter-than-average temperatures.
“Fuels are ready to burn,” Meyer said.
According to an index that measures the potential for fires to spread, conditions are near to slightly above normal in the six regions that comprise Northeastern Oregon.
Charts are available online at
Joel McCraw, deputy fire staff officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, said on Monday morning that many of the weekend fires, on the Wallowa-Whitman and the adjacent Umatilla National Forest, involved single trees struck by lightning.
Like Meyer, McCraw credited the rain that accompanied the storms with quelling the flames long enough for crews to arrive.
The potential challenge, McCraw said, is with “holdover” fires — ones sparked by lightning that can smolder for several days before growing. When holdover fires are invigorated, sometimes by wind, there typically isn’t any rain to slow their spread, McCraw said.
Fire officials were taking airplane reconnaisance flights over the region on Monday morning and afternoon to look for fires that have yet to be reported, he said.
Two helicopters are on standby at the La Grande/Union County Airport to help ground crews deal with any new fires, McCraw said.
“We’re feeling pretty good with our (firefighting) resources,” he said.
Firefighters remained busy on Monday, Aug. 22, as another round of thunderstorms swept through.
There were several other fire reports during the morning, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande. Details weren’t available for most reports by press time Monday, although one lighting fire, in the Taylor Spring area about 15 miles south of La Grande, was 0.1 of an acre.
Friday fire near Halfway
The biggest blaze during the weekend was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday along the Sag Road about 4 miles south of Halfway.
The fire burned in grass and sagebrush near the road that runs south from Highway 86 to the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.
Crews from the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, along with volunteers from the Keating and Greater Pine Valley districts and employees from Idaho Power Company, contained the fire about 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Four single-engine air tankers also dropped retardant to block the fire’s spread.
The fire turned active again on Saturday, however, and air tankers and two helicopters helped ground crews suppress the blaze.
The fire, which didn’t threaten any structures, burned about 250 acres.
The fire was human-caused, and it remains under investigation, said Larisa Bogardus, public information officer for the Vale District.
Crews mopped up and monitored the fire through the weekend to ensure the control lines held.
The focus on Saturday shifted to the numerous fires sparked by lightning that spread across the region during the afternoon and evening.
Many of the lightning strikes were west of Baker City, in the Elkhorn Mountains and the North Fork John Day River area farther west.
The list of fires, all of which were contained either Saturday, Aug. 20, or Sunday, Aug. 21:
• Packsaddle trailhead area, 23 miles southeast of Ukiah, 0.1 of an acre, Saturday, 3:19 p.m.
• Yankey Sawmill area, North Powder River, 11 miles southwest of North Powder, 0.1 of an acre, Saturday, 4 p.m.
• Mount Ireland area, 9 miles northwest of Sumpter, 0.25 of an acre, Saturday, 4:13 p.m.
• Sponge Creek Camp, 23 miles southeast of Ukiah. 0.1. of an acre, Saturday, 4:46 p.m.
• Boulder Creek, 10 miles northwest of Sumpter, 0.1 of an acre, Sunday, 9:21 a.m.
• Bucks Crossing trailhead, 14 miles northeast of Halfway, 0.1 of an acre, Sunday, 3:06 p.m.
