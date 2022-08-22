Sag Road fire 2.jpg

A fire burns along the Sag Road, about 4 miles south of Halfway, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

 Bureau of Land Management/Contributed Photo

Wildland firefighters had a hectic weekend in Northeastern Oregon as a human-caused blaze burned near Halfway on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, followed by a rash of lightning-sparked fires Saturday and Sunday.

Fire crews doused all of the blazes relatively quickly. Most of the lightning fires burned less than 1 acre.

