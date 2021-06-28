The Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District is enacting more stringent fire season restrictions, including a ban on campfires, starting Thursday, July 1.
Cross-country travel with motor vehicles, including ATVs, will also be prohibited; vehicles must be on roads clear of vegetation.
Users of BLM land can use stoves, heaters, portable grills and other equipment that runs on liquified gas, as well as gas-powered generators, so long as the device is in an area cleared of flammable debris for at least 10 feet around.
“It is uncommonly drier than normal in Eastern Oregon, which is why we are entering into fire restrictions earlier than we have the last few years,” said Tracy Skerjanec, fire management officer for the Vale District, which includes BLM land in Baker County, mainly south and east of Baker City. “Rising temperatures combined with minimal precipitation throughout June have now cured the annual grasses and other fine fuels that carry fire quickly.”
Rainfall at the Baker City Airport through June 28 was about 20% of average for the months.
Chain saw use will be prohibited starting July 1, as well as the use of steel core ammunition, metal targets and all explosives, including exploding targets.
“We still want people to enjoy their public lands, but we have to balance that with reasonable restrictions to prevent wildfires,” said Al Crouch, the Vale District’s fire mitigation and education specialist. “Statistically, fires caused by motorized vehicles and trailers are second only to lightning starts.”
More information is available at www.blm.gov/orwafire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.