Joe Aragon, an alumnus of Northern Arizona University, is no stranger to high desert areas like Baker County.
He’s worked as a fire engine captain, a firefighting hand crew supervisor, and a vegetation program manager in northern Arizona and California. Aragon is also a certified fire ecologist.
That background made Aragon a natural fit to be the new manager of the Bureau of Land Management’s Baker Field Office.
Aragon, an avid fisherman, will be moving to Baker City with his wife, Kelly, who is studying at Eastern Oregon University to become a nurse practitioner, and their two dogs.
“I really liked being behind the scenes and getting the work done on the ground,” Aragon said. “I’ve learned the more engaged I am, the more gratifying the work becomes.”
The Baker Field Area, part of BLM’s Vale District, includes about half a million acres spread across eight counties in Oregon and southeast Washington.
