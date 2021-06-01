A body found this morning, June 1, in the Powder River near Hughes Lane in north Baker City is believed to be that of Raleigh David Rust, 46, a Baker City man reported missing last week, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Eric Colton received information of a possible body located in river this morning. At approximately 8:43 a.m., law enforcement responded to the Hughes Lane area and located the body. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker County Road Department and Baker City Police Department worked to retrieve the body from the water. It is not yet known how long the body had been in the water, but it appeared to have been there for some time. Initial identification is believed to be that of Rust who was reported missing on May 25 to the Baker City Police Department, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Official identification and cause of death is pending further investigation.
