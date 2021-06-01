The body of a Baker City man reported missing on May 25 was found in the Powder River near Hughes Lane Tuesday morning, June 1.
The state medical examiner’s officer confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the body was that of Raleigh David Rust, 46, Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald.
McClay didn’t have the cause of death, but she said foul play was not involved.
An irrigation district official discovered the body while checking a dam near Hughes Lane Tuesday morning, and reported the situation to Sgt. Eric Colton of the Sheriff’s Office. Police arrived about 8:43 a.m. and, with help from the Baker County Road Department and Baker City Police, retrieved the body.
“It is not yet known how long the body had been in the water, but it appeared to have been there for some time,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Rust, who suffered from mental illness, had last been seen May 13, according to a flier from the Baker City Police.
