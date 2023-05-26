IMG_9735.JPG

Searchers looked for a Washington man along the Snake River near Farewell Bend State Park on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

 Baker County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo

The body of a Washington man who went missing near Farewell Bend State Park last week was found Thursday, May 25 in Brownlee Reservoir.

An Idaho Power Company employee found the body of Lan Hung Nguyen, 40, of Vancouver, near Steck Park, on the Idaho side of the reservoir a few miles downstream from Farewell Bend.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.