No speck of dust is safe when Boomers with Brooms take to Main Street.
On her walks downtown last summer, Marlene Prowell noticed how grimy the sidewalks became with dust and leaves and other debris.
“I was thinking someone needs to do something,” she said.
So she did.
Prowell recruited some friends — all fellow graduates of Baker High School — and named their group the Boomers with Brooms.
They range from the BHS class of 1960 to the class of 1970.
They swept sidewalks in September and October last fall, then took a break for winter.
Prowell, Gayle Gazley and Judy Head were back at it Thursday to spruce up Main Street before the First Friday art walk. Other members who help are Norma Nemec and Jennifer Holden.
“We have a good time,” Prowell said. “Last year we had so much fun talking to tourists.”
“They were very interested in what we were doing,” said Gayle Gazley.
Downtown is quieter these days, but Prowell greeted every person who walked by — and even a few across the street.
“Sometimes store owners come out and thank us. And offer us treats,” Prowell said.
As they sweep, the women visit about their lives, catch up on family news, or discuss Head’s latest invention (like the foam cover she created to cover a broom’s bristles). Sometimes they stop sweeping to tell a story, which slows down their progress just a bit.
“We laugh and talk too much,” Gazley said with a smile.
Main Street is their primary focus. They sweep along the buildings, coax dust from cracks in the sidewalk, scrape debris from around bike racks, and pull weeds growing in the tree wells.
Sometimes they only make it down one side of Main.
“We’re half fast,” Prowell said with a smile.
They welcome anyone — of any age — who can wield a broom.
“If we had more people, we could go faster,” Prowell said.
She’s even decorated her broom with “We sweep together” near the bristles and “BHS Class of 65” on the handle.
“Just so people know how old I am,” Prowell said, smiling at her fellow Boomers with Brooms.
They plan to sweep Main Street on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, starting at 9 a.m. This schedule is one they set last fall to spiff up downtown prior to First Friday and Third Thursday events.
“We could certainly use more people,” Prowell said.
