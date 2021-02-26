A nonprofit promoting a proposal to add 18 Oregon counties to Idaho, including Baker County, gathered enough signatures to put a related measure on the county’s May 18 special election ballot.
The measure wouldn’t directly deal with Move Oregon’s Border’s proposal to expand Idaho.
Rather, if voters approve the measure in May, the Baker County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet on the second Wednesday every March, July and November “to discuss how to promote the interests of Baker County in any negotiations regarding relocating the state borders of Idaho to include Baker County,” according to the ballot title.
Actually moving the states’ border would require the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures, and of Congress.
To put the measure on the Baker County ballot, Move Oregon’s Border had to collect at least 496 valid signatures from registered voters in the county, said Stefanie Kirby, Baker County clerk.
The organization submitted 746 signatures, and Kirby said she verified 630 of those.
Among the 116 signatures that weren’t verified, 22 were duplicate signatures, 21 didn’t match the signature on the person’s voter registration, and others were from people who either aren’t registered to vote or don’t live in Baker County, Kirby said.
Similar measures will also be on the May ballot in Malheur, Lake, Sherman and Grant counties.
Move Oregon’s Border is also seeking to put measures on the ballot this November in Harney, Morrow, Umatilla, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Curry counties, said Mike McCarter, who lives in LaPine, south of Bend, and is president of Move Oregon’s Border.
In a press release Sunday, Feb. 21, McCarter said restrictions that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic illustrate the disconnect between the urban and rural parts of the state.
“The lockdown has affected the whole state, but we saw Oregon give COVID relief to urban Oregon instead of rural Oregon,” McCarter said. “Rural Oregon is unrepresented in the Democratic caucuses in the Oregon House and Senate. Since state leadership doesn’t consult Republicans, rural interests are completely ignored when it comes time to apportion state spending around the state. This state protects Antifa arsonists, not normal Oregonians, it prioritizes one race above another for vaccines and program money and in the school curriculum, and it prioritizes Willamette Valley above rural Oregon.”
