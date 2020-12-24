Most years, one pickup truck has enough cargo capacity to haul the food that volunteers from the Baker Elks Lodge pack into Christmas boxes for local families and residents.
But not in 2020.
The Elks had to add a second truck to their fleet to satisfy the need this year.
The Baker Lodge delivered about 130 boxes of food and, for families with kids, donated toys, said Morgan Brinton, public relations chairperson.
Last year was more typical, with about 60 boxes, Brinton said.
“The need was definitely there,” she said.
Brinton said the Elks Lodge saw a similar increase in interest for its annual free Veterans Day dinner for veterans, which this year, in deference to the pandemic, was a takeout and delivery meal.
Brinton said the Elks Lodge has no formal application process for families or residents who would appreciate receiving a Christmas box.
Usually the Lodge relies largely on suggestions from the Oregon Department of Human Services and New Directions Northwest.
But with those agencies also affected by COVID-19, Brinton said she decided earlier this month to also post on the Elks Facebook page, soliciting nominees.
That social media campaign was largely responsible for the big increase in food boxes, she said, as residents nominated friends who might need a little extra help this holiday season.
“A lot of people are looking out for each other right now,” Brinton said. “There are lots of families with young kids, and senior citizens on fixed incomes.”
Brinton said it’s clear, from the nominations the Elks Lodge received, that the pandemic, with its business restrictions and other financial challenges, has had a significant effect on many local families and residents who have either lost their jobs or endured cuts to their income.
Although the Elks were eager to satisfy the increased demand, Brinton said the Baker Lodge’s budget, which is usually set in January, fell short.
She said the Elks set aside about $2,500 for this year’s Christmas food boxes. That figure was based on a slight increase from the 60 or so boxes the Lodge delivered in 2019.
But the budget wasn’t the only problem, Brinton said.
The Elks Lodge also missed many of its fundraising chances this year since the Lodge was closed, due to COVID-19 restrictions, much of the time.
Brinton said the Lodge was about $2,000 short of what it needed for the Christmas boxes.
“When you’re a nonprofit that’s a lot of money,” she said.
But Lodge members have already donated more than half of the shortfall, and Brinton said Grocery Outlet, Safeway and Rite Aid donated food. ALOTT Bargains in Baker City donated toys. Brinton said Valerie Duncan, who owns the variety store, is an Elks member.
“We’re just very grateful that we have members who are able to donate,” Brinton said.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Elks members gathered at the Lodge to organize the Christmas box assembly and delivery schedules. The contents of each box was based on the number of people in the family, and whether there were children. Items included traditional holiday fare such as turkeys, stuffing, ham, potatoes and rolls.
The largest boxes weighed about 60 pounds, Brinton said.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, about 30 volunteers prepared the boxes, and half a dozen drivers delivered them, wrapping up around 4 p.m. that day.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in Baker City, in conjunction with the Baker City Fire Department and Baker Rural Fire Protection District, delivered 78 food boxes on Saturday, Dec. 19.
That’s actually fewer boxes than the more than 100 that were delivered in 2019, said Holli Diamond, The Salvation Army’s Eastern Oregon field and service center director.
Diamond said she’s not sure whether the number of boxes dropped this year because more people received a box from a different source, such as the Elks.
“The need is definitely there,” she said.
In addition to the food boxes, The Salvation Army will deliver toys donated through the Angel Trees on Thursday.
Diamond said The Salvation Army will also deliver premade dinners on Wednesday, provided by Safeway through customer donations.
