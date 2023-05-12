Bigfoot is returning to Baker City.
Well, versions of the hairy cryptid will make appearances in the Geiser-Pollman Park Aug. 12 for the one-day Blue Mountain Bigfoot Fest.
“Based on our last experience, we had a great time at Geiser-Pollman Park,” said Hannah Violette.
She and her husband, Scot Violette, founder of the Squatch America research organization, put on the first festival in the park in July 2019.
And after a pandemic hiatus, the event celebrating the Northwest’s famous undocumented animal returns with guest speakers Todd Neiss and Michael Freeman.
During a planning meeting Monday, May 8 in Baker City, Scot Violette said he plans to have, among other events during the festival, a Miss Blue Mountain Bigfoot Pageant, where contestants wear their best camo outfit.
Other events will include a Bigfoot calling contest, a competition to see who can set up their tent the fastest, and a kids scavenger hunt.
There will also be a raffle with the first prize winner going on a squatching adventure with Violette.
More events might be added prior to the festival.
Speakers
Neiss, with more than 25 years of field investigations and large-scale expeditions, will be a guest speaker.
Neiss, who was a soldier with the 1249th Combat Engineers, had his first experience with what he believes is Bigfoot while doing explosives training in Oregon’s Coast Range on April 3, 1993. He watched three enormous bipedal creatures watching the military convoy from across a ravine.
Neiss had been a skeptic but he couldn’t deny what he had seen. Since then, he has dedicated his life to proving the existence of these creatures.
Freeman is a collector and researcher focusing on evidence collected in the Blue Mountains of Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.
Freeman’s late father, Paul Freeman, was a longtime researcher in that area, and he captured a video purporting to show a Bigfoot, as well as making plaster casts of footprints.
Michael Freeman is the author of the book “Freeman Bigfoot Files.”
Scot Violette will also make a presentation during the festival.
Prior to the festival
Aug. 11 will feature a private VIP dinner with the special guest speakers for a question and answer session at the Baker Elks Lodge. Those who are interested can visit www.squatchamerica.com to purchase a ticket.
The Violettes are looking for vendors, sponsors, and those who are interested in having a booth. Vendors and sponsors can register at: https://squatchamerica.square.site
Those who are interested in donating funds to the fest can do so by contacting Twila Lavery at the Ison House at isonhousepub@gmail.com or by calling her at 503-894-4075.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.