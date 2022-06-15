Valerie Kinley, right, practices lines with cast members of “Jungle Book,” including Taylor Lee (background), Candace Peterson (standing in the middle) and members of the Monkey People (Kailee Christensen, Hazel Crowell and Olivia Griffin) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Baker High School.
Devon Johnson, an actor/director with Missoula Children’s Theatre, leads a rehearsal of “Jungle Book” on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Baker High School is echoing with sounds of “Jungle Book” this week as Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) works with local youth to create something of a miracle.
A musical.
In just five days.
Valerie Kinley and Devon Johnson are actor/directors with MCT. Each week they arrive in a new town and work with a new cast to put on a show.
“Each week is different because you have a different cast,” Johnson said. “This week’s Mowgli is completely different than last week.”
With spots for up to 60 actors from grades 1-12, their Baker City show has just 21 performers.
“They are small but mighty. They are awesome,” Johnson said.
Most of the kids have extra lines.
“The wolf pack usually only has one line. Now they have seven million,” Kinley said with a grin that proves she was exaggerating just a little bit.
Kinley and Johnson both attended Millikan University in Decatur, Illinois — he graduated in December 2018, and she in May 2021.
Her focus is theater with a dance minor; his is musical theater performance and acting.
The pair spent two intense weeks learning “Jungle Book” in Missoula, Montana, which is home base for MCT. Then these two hit the road for a six-month tour around the United States and one week in Canada.
MCT is celebrating its 50th year in 2022.
“We’re back in full force,” Johnson said. “We keep on making theater happen.”
They both spoke highly of the local actors who auditioned for “Jungle Book.”
“They’re already great team members, helping each other out and having confidence,” Johnson said. “You can see how well the arts are supported in this community.”
Performances
The week of rehearsals will culminate in two public performances: 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Both are at Baker High School’s auditorium. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger who come with a paid adult.
MCT is brought to Baker City through Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
The Little Mermaid
A different team from MCT is coming in August to put on “The Little Mermaid.”
Auditions will be Aug. 15, and performances on Aug. 19 and 20.
The cast is open to students entering grade 1 up to grade 12.
Early registration is encouraged — the cost is $40 for Crossroads members or $60 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.
