Jesse Brown and his mother, Vicki, at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas. Jesse Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate, is competing in the 2021 National Finals, which has returned to its usual venue in Las Vegas. The event continues through Saturday, Dec. 11.
Contributed Photo
LAS VEGAS — Baker City steer wrestler Jesse Brown finished sixth in the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 7, taking down his steer in 4.5 seconds.
Brown earned $4,354 for his effort.
In Tuesday’s fifth round, Brown broke the barrier — resulting in a 10-second penalty — and finished with a time of 14.2 seconds.
“I just went a little too fast, I guess,” Brown said. “It’s a would of, could of, should of.”
Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate who is competing in the National Finals Rodeo for the second straight year, has placed in three of six rounds, pocketing $19,159.
Though placing in the top six and earning money has been nice, Brown still is looking for that one big run.
“Hell yeah, I think it’s there,” he said. “I’ve been making really good runs.”
Jacob Talley, who came into the NFR ranked No. 1 in the world standings, remains on top with $179,944 in earnings this season. Dirk Tavenner, who has won three of six rounds, is right on his heels with $170,925.
“He is making it happen and I’m not,” Brown said of Tavenner.
Brown was second in the world standings heading into the NFR. He now sits eighth with $121,517 with four rounds to go.
Tristan Martin leads the NFR average after six runs with a time of 25.8 seconds. Brown is eighth at 36.7 seconds.
In addition to competing daily, Brown has gotten to spend a little time with his parents, Jim and Vicki, and just enjoy what Las Vegas has to offer.
“I’m having fun,” Brown said. “Vegas is a pretty fun town and being here for the finals is great.”
