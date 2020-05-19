Bruce Nichols has won re-election to the Baker County Board of Commissioners, based on unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk's Office. Nichols received 2,662 votes to challenger Loran Joseph's 1,574.
Voters also easily renewed property tax levies for noxious weed control and mosquito control.
The weed control levy is passing with 2,977 votes in favor, 1,307 opposed, while the mosquito control levy is passing 2,312 to 977.
Pine Valley voters have passed a property tax levy supporting the Pine Eagle Clinic, 195 votes to 64.
