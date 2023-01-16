BTI tour 1.jpg
Doug Dalton, president of Baker Technical Institute, inside the greenhouse at Baker High School where FFA students raise plants for fundraising sales.

The Baker Technical Institute recently received a $500,000 grant from the federal government to start two academies where students will gain skills in cleaning properties contaminated with hazardous materials.

The grant — one of 29 nationwide and the only one awarded in Oregon — will help BTI expand a program that started more than a decade ago in the Baker School District when students helped restore contaminated properties and then sold them to perpetuate the program.

