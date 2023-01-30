Doug Dalton smiles as he contemplates how much the Baker Technical Institute has been transformed since it was started nearly a decade ago.
From an original concept of the Baker School Board to invest in career and technical training and boost programs at Baker High School to teach students skills such as welding, constructing and agriculture, BTI is now, as Dalton puts it, “so much more.”
“The board had as part of their vision growing BTI to be able to help the adults in our community as well as to build a workforce for our local businesses,” Dalton said.
He is president of BTI, which was licensed by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission as a post-secondary institution shortly after it started.
And although BTI continues to offer training to local students as well as adults, the nonprofit has substantially expanded its reach, geographically and in other ways, over the past several years.
BTI’s instructors, a mixture of employees and contractors, do trainings in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and California.
And the scope of skills they teach has grown considerably, as well, to include commercial truck driving and heavy equipment operation, general construction, natural resources and environmental sciences, computer science, engineering, healthcare services and others.
Dalton, who has been involved with BTI from its inception, when he was chief financial officer for the Baker School District, said about 80% of BTI’s clients are connected to institutions, agencies or companies.
The list includes the departments of transportation in Oregon, Idaho and California, Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Department of Corrections and many others, as well as private companies.
In each case, he said, BTI offers training in skills that are in high demand, with salaries that reflect that demand and, in many cases, pay better than jobs that require a bachelor’s degree.
“Our goal is to work closely with industry to fill training gaps that exist,” Dalton said. “We’re growing about as fast as we can. There is a tremendous amount of demand for a skilled workforce. However, it’s played out differently than we thought. I didn’t expect we would do as many trainings outside the area.”
Andrew Bryan, a former longtime Baker School Board member who worked with Dalton on the concept that would become BTI, agreed.
Bryan said that from the start, proponents of the concept recognized that for BTI to thrive, it would need to expand its offerings beyond Baker County. He said he figured that would mainly involve helping other, primarily small and rural, school districts.
Like Dalton, Bryan said he didn’t envision that BTI would become such a sought after training provider for departments of transportation and other public agencies.
Bryan said that trend started with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which had federal dollars to help tribal members gain valuable skills, but was looking for training providers.
The message, Bryan said, is that “things are happening in Baker, and there’s an enterprising school district that’s paving the way.”
With revenue from its institutional clients, both public and private, BTI can continue to offer enhanced classes to high school and middle school students at no cost through the Baker School District, Dalton said.
He said that model, which benefits both BTI as a separate nonprofit entity, and the school district from which it arose, has proved to be effective.
BTI’s main campus is at the north end of Baker High School. It also has a satellite campus in Prineville.
BTI has training programs at 23 high schools around Oregon, including Baker, Dalton said.
BTI has about 50 instructors and will enroll about 2,000 people this year, he said.
Dalton said some students, after taking BTI training during high school, continue their education with BTI after graduating with a goal of gaining certifications that make them eligible for a variety of well-paying jobs.
Completing a portion of the training while in high school results in a much shorter post-graduation period, allowing students to enter the job market sooner and usually with no college debt, Dalton said.
One of the BTI’s key advantages, he said, is its mobility.
Deploying trailers that serve as mobile classrooms, BTI instructors are not confined to a physical campus; instead, they travel around the region to conduct trainings. The college’s reach extends to eastern Idaho, Washington and California.
“We can train anywhere — we’ll come to you,” Dalton said. “Mobility breaks down the barrier of travel for our students, and allows us to get to rural communities, reservations, and just about anywhere that has traditionally not had access to this type of training.”
One example of recent growth is the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) hiring BTI to conduct five-week highway construction and repair training academies in that state. BTI will supply about 15 trainers for each academy, and Caltrans is paying BTI about $280,000 for each academy.
Dalton said the partnership is going well, and Caltrans could conceivably expand the program to include eight to 10 training academies per year in various locations around the state.
Growing demand for skilled workers
Dalton said BTI is well-positioned to benefit from two connected trends — increased government spending on highways, bridges and other projects, and a shortage of private sector workers with the skills to do that work.
The Caltrans training academies, and similar training BTI has done in Idaho, are but two examples.
“We’re in a sweet spot,” Dalton said. “Demand for skilled workers from healthcare to construction to truck driving, is at an alltime high and is not projected to slow down anytime soon.”
The increasing demand for skilled workers has driven BTI’s rapid growth over the past four years or so, he said.
“It was a slow burn for a while, but we’ve built a brand reputation of providing quality training and made a lot of connections,” he said. “Everything we do is driven by industry standards. Now we book (trainings) a year out.”
BTI is also benefiting from another trend — a campaign at both state and federal government levels to encourage certain groups, including minorities, women and veterans, to gain skills in the construction trades, and in particular highway construction including heavy equipment operations.
Dalton said many of BTI’s training contracts are specifically designed for these groups which historically have been underrepresented in those industries.
BTI has contracted with the Oregon Department of Corrections to train inmates in state prisons in heavy equipment operation. That includes 12 inmates from the Powder River Correctional Facility who recently graduated from a BTI program.
Dalton said he doesn’t foresee any significant changes, and definitely not a decline, in the demand for employees with the skills that BTI teaches.
And although that means the college will continue to emphasize those skill-specific trainings, he said BTI’s long-term plan still includes the potential to offer associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in a variety of technical fields directly, or in partnership with other colleges and universities.
“We will see where industry needs and changes take us going forward,” Dalton said. “For now, we are enjoying being a part of positively changing so many lives at the same time being proud to tell people it is all centered out of Baker City.”
