A Baker City Fire Department truck inadvertently flushed fire-suppression foam concentrate into the city’s drinking water system while crews were fighting a blaze that destroyed a warehouse on 10th Street Tuesday morning.
The substance, which is considered a “moderate” health hazard by federal standards in its undiluted form, entered the water system around 7 a.m., said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
Fire Chief Sean Lee said Wednesday that he’s not certain why the foam was released.
“Fire came out of the roof and the foam was turned on when it shouldn’t have been,” Lee said.
He said he was unaware of the issue until it was reported by city workers.
“Public works got a hold of us and said ‘Hey, there’s foam in the water,’ ” Lee said.
Owen said an estimated 12 to 15 gallons of the concentrate were dispensed from a fire truck, but it’s not clear how much of that volume was sprayed on the fire and how much entered the water system through a fire hydrant.
Owen said the city’s fire hydrants are not equipped with backflow devices designed to prevent contaminants from entering the system via that route, nor are such devices required.
Casey Kump, deputy state fire marshal, said that in his past experience with fire departments there had been no requirement for backflow devices on municipal water fire hydrants.
Jim Critchley, Pendleton fire chief and fire marshal, said he is “not aware of any requirement for backflow devices on fire hydrants.”
Owen said that although she is focusing on ensuring the water is safe, she will be talking with Lee and City Manager Fred Warner Jr. about the incident.
Owen described it as an “operational issue” that resulted in the foam entering the water distribution system through the hydrant.
The warehouse at 2330 10th St., between Madison and Baker streets, is owned by Nicholas Lien, who was using it for his construction company, Lee said. The structure was a total loss. Kump and Zach Downing, Oregon State Police arson investigator, determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.
“By the time we had the wall down and the fire out there was not a lot left to do an investigation,” Lee said.
Although the exact cause could not be determined, Lee said the fire most likely was linked to metal grinding related to roof repair work that had been done the day before.
Lee said sawdust insulation in the building might have smoldered through the night before igniting.
Both Owen and Bill Goss, a drinking water specialist for the Oregon Health Authority, said it’s likely, but not certain, that the foam was confined to the neighborhood relatively close to the fire.
Owen said city crews closed valves on water supply lines and took other steps to limit the water flow out of that area.
But because the water distribution system is considered a “single system,” Owen said, OHA recommended that the city suggest residents throughout the city turn on their taps to flush their pipes as a precaution.
The city will credit each water customer with an extra 750-gallon unit of water on their next bill, Owen said. That should more than make up for the water residents used to flush their pipes.
To determine whether any traces of the foam remain, the city collected four water samples at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and a city employee drove the samples across the state to Myrtle Creek, south of Roseburg, where a lab at Umpqua Research Company will analyze the water for the presence of the main ingredient in the foam concentrate, Owen said.
The water samples were taken at 10th and H streets, College and E streets, Broadway and Third streets, and 8th and A streets, she said.
On Wednesday afternoon the city issued a press release noting that the OHA had advised that residents can safely use city water as usual, with these recommendations:
• Flush the water from the cold tap for at least 5 minutes, or until the temperature of the water drops, which indicates that water from the main supply line has passed through your plumbing.
• Don’t drink water if there are suds or foaming, or unusual odors.
Goss said that based on the city’s closing of valves and flushing of supply lines, it’s likely that the foam was “localized” to an area relatively close to the fire.
But it’s difficult to determine with certainty the precise extent of the foam’s spread, Goss said.
“I would say this is going to be a short-term event,” Goss said on Wednesday morning. “Flushing should resolve it.”
The foam concentrate is manufactured by Perimeter Solutions, a company owned by SK Capital of New York City. The product is called PHOS-CHEK WD881.
According to the safety data sheet for the product, which companies are legally required to provide, the concentrate is considered a “moderate” health hazard. That’s based on the concentrate itself, not when it’s been diluted in water.
The product can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory tract if inhaled, and if ingested it can cause gastrointestinal irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Owen said the situation is particularly challenging because the foam residue, unlike other water contaminants such as bacteria, can’t be eliminated by boiling water.
Businesses, residents deal with water issue
The Animal Clinic of Baker, at 2490 10th St., about a block and a half north of the fire, was among about 40 businesses or homes for which the city turned off the water Tuesday while flushing supply lines.
Jessica Hellberg, the Clinic’s office manager, said the water, which had noticeable foam Tuesday morning, was turned back on between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Hellberg said the animals’ water dishes had all been filled before the fire, so that water didn’t need to be replaced immediately.
Employees, who frequently wash their hands, used hand sanitizer while the water was turned off, Hellberg said.
The Clinic had distilled water available, and an employee bought bottled water around midday.
Hellberg said employees ran the taps Tuesday afternoon to flush the pipes, and they planned to do so again Wednesday morning as there was some lingering foam.
She said city officials stopped at the Clinic Tuesday morning to let employees know the water would be turned off, and why, and returned later in the day with information about flushing the business’ pipes. The Clinic also received automated phone calls through the county’s reverse 911 system, Hellberg said.
“They did a good job,” she said of the city’s response.
Elisabeth Munsell wasn’t complimentary.
Munsell, who lives at Ninth and A streets, said she felt ill Tuesday morning at work after drinking a half cup of coffee made with tapwater from her home.
She said the water didn’t smell or look unusual.
Munsell said there were bubbles in the water in her toilet bowl Tuesday morning.
Munsell said she didn’t learn about the foam in the water lines until about 2 p.m. Tuesday, when her boyfriend called her at work and said city workers were posting notices at homes and businesses in her neighborhood.
“I feel like it could have been handled a lot better,” Munsell said. In particular she wished the city had notified residents earlier.
She said she flushed her water lines Tuesday and planned to do so again Wednesday.
She said she was feeling somewhat better although her stomach was still upset.
According to a timeline in a press release the city issued Wednesday morning, the city shut off water to about 40 customers near the fire at 9:30 a.m. and at that time started flushing main supply lines in the area.
City workers also closed valves in supply lines at 10 a.m. to isolate water in that area.
According to the city’s timeline, employees between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. hand-delivered notices about the contamination to homes and businesses in a 12-block area between Broadway and C streets and between 8th and 11th streets.
At Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, which is several blocks northwest of that area where the foam was found, workers took several steps Tuesday, said Mark Snider, a spokesman for the Saint Alphonsus system.
“Patient safety is our top concern, and our protocols go above and beyond the city’s recommendations on how to address water problems,” Snider wrote in an email to the Herald Tuesday afternoon. “We have flushed the boiler, and flushed all water lines (sinks and showers) in both the hospital and clinic. Also, we are replacing every water filter in the buildings; that process should be complete by (Wednesday) morning. This includes filters in medical equipment, ice makers, etc.”
Snider said the hospital had bottled water available while the filters were being replaced.
