For the first time in almost a quarter century, both the Baker High School boys and girls basketball teams will compete in the state tournament.
And as was the case the last time the teams pulled off this feat, in 1998, the Bulldogs will all be traveling to the same city.
This year it’s Coos Bay.
In 1998 the destination was Portland, where both the girls and boys tournaments were played at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus (albeit in different weeks).
The situation for this week’s tournaments in Coos Bay, which start Thursday, March 10, and continue through Saturday, March 12, is a bit different.
The four boys quarterfinal games on Thursday will take place at North Bend High School, while the four girls quarterfinal contests, also on Thursday, will be a few miles away, at Marshfield High School.
Semifinals and the championship games for both boys and girls will be at Marshfield.
Coos Bay and North Bend are separate, but adjoining, cities on the southern Oregon Coast.
All tournament games will be broadcast live on the NFHS network (subscription required) at nfhsnetwork.com. Statistics are also available at osaa.org.
The Baker teams will leave Baker City Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. and spend the night at Hood River.
The Bulldogs will practice somewhere in the Eugene area on Wednesday, March 9, then continue to Coos Bay, where they’ll be staying at the Best Western Holiday Hotel.
The players will have dinner Wednesday night at the North Bend High School cafeteria.
Girls
Baker qualified for the state tournament by routing — coincidentally — Marshfield 50-20 on Saturday afternoon, March 5, in the Baker gym.
The Bulldogs enter the tournament with a 20-5 record. They will open the tournament Thursday at 2 p.m. against Corbett, which beat Banks 66-48 on Saturday, March 5.
Corbett, a school in the Columbia Gorge east of Troutdale, is 21-3. Two of the Cardinals’ three losses were to league rival Madras, a team that Baker beat 59-43 in a nonleague game on Jan. 7. Corbett lost 44-40 to Madras on Jan. 28, and lost 58-55 on Feb. 18.
Corbett is the highest-scoring Class 4A team this season, averaging 56.4 points per game. The Cardinals allowed their opponents an average of 32.4 points per game.
Baker is a defense-minded squad, giving up 31.2 points per game. The Bulldogs average 51.9 points per game on offense.
Baker and Corbett had three other opponents in common this season besides Madras. The results:
Mac-Hi
• Corbett: won 58-28 on Dec. 20
• Baker: won 66-10 on Jan. 14, won 62-21 on Feb. 4
Molalla
• Corbett: won 61-42 on Jan. 21, won 45-35 on Feb. 10
• Baker: won 50-33 on Dec. 11
Estacada
• Corbett: won 57-23 on Feb. 2, won 72-20 on Feb. 21
• Baker: won 59-4 on Dec. 10
Baker returns to the state tournament as the defending champion from the last official tournament, in 2019.
It was Baker’s first state girls basketball title.
The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while Baker was preparing for a quarterfinal game at Forest Grove.
The 2021 tournament was also canceled.
If Baker beats Corbett, the Bulldogs would play in a semifinal on Friday, March 11, at 8:15 p.m. at Marshfield High School against the winner of Thursday’s Cascade-Madras quarterfinal.
Boys
Baker is returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2007, when the Bulldogs beat Stayton to claim the school’s second boys state title, and first since 1938.
Baker qualified for state with a dominating 80-52 win at Gladstone on Friday, March 4.
The Bulldogs are 19-6 in coach Jebron Jones’ fourth season.
They will play top-seeded Junction City (22-3), which advanced with a 54-39 win over Molalla on Friday, March 4.
Molalla is one of four common opponents for Baker and Junction City this season.
Baker beat Molalla 85-68 on Dec. 11.
The others:
Klamath Union
• Junction City: won 49-28 on Jan. 7
• Baker: won 82-49 on Dec. 18.
Mazama
• Junction City: won 63-42 on Dec. 28
• Baker: won 64-53 on Dec. 17.
Banks
• Junction City: won 51-46 on Dec. 30
• Baker: won 85-84 on Dec. 4
The Baker-Junction City match up pits two teams that, at least statistically, are quite different.
Baker is the highest-scoring Class 4A team, averaging 68.2 points per game and scoring at least 80 points six times. Defensively, the Bulldogs have allowed 56.9 points per game.
Junction City, meanwhile, has the stingiest defense among Class 4A teams, allowing just 38.2 points per game. The Tigers average 53.9 points on offense.
If Baker beats Junction City, the Bulldogs would play in a semifinal on Friday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School. Their opponent would be the winner of the quarterfinal game between Philomath and Seaside.
