Big Puff’s days as a show rabbit, Chase Myatt and his younger brother Tyler agree, are over.

In a small shed on the Myatts’ property in Baker County, surrounded by 35 other rabbits, Big Puff sprawls flat on her stomach in her pen, hind legs jutting out. Her furry white coat, which inspired her nickname, features wisps of gray discoloration.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.