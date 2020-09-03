The Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District is urging outdoor recreationists to be careful during the Labor Day weekend as the fire danger remains high, and many restrictions are still in effect.
The National Weather Service is forecasting hot, dry weather, with possible record high temperatures, during the holiday weekend.
Cooler temperatures earlier this week didn’t reduce the risk of human-caused blazes, said Al Crouch, fire prevention and mitigation specialist for the Vale District, which includes BLM land in Baker County.
“The weather has been cooling slightly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not dry,” Crouch stated in a press release. “The threat of wildfires hasn’t diminished.”
Several of the largest wildfires on the Vale District were human-caused, including the Indian Creek fire, which started Aug. 16 and burned about 48,000 acres in Malheur County between Juntura and Vale.
Wildfire season is expected to continue into October, Crouch said.
Open burning, including campfires, is still restricted on BLM lands. Cross-country driving of any motor vehicle, including ATVs, is prohibited, as is parking on dry grass or other vegetation. Hot exhaust systems can cause a wildfire.
BLM suggests these precautions for people who are sighting in a rifle or target shooting:
• Avoid shooting on hot, dry, or windy days.
• Shoot in areas free of vegetation and place targets on bare dirt.
• The use of metal targets is currently prohibited, as they create sparks. Instead, use paper or cardboard targets. The use of exploding targets is also prohibited.
• Steel and copper core ammunition have a higher chance of creating a spark when they hit a hard object like a rock. Lead core bullets are preferred as they are less likely to cause a spark.
• Incendiary and tracer ammunition is prohibited.
• It’s a good idea to have a shovel and water or a fire extinguisher handy when shooting, just in case.
“We all share in the responsibility in protecting our public lands and keeping our communities safe from fire,” Crouch said. “Thank you for doing your part to help our firefighters in the battle against wildfire.”
For more information about fire restrictions, go to https://www.blm.gov/office/vale-districtoffice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.