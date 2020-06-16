Baker City Police are investigating a second-degree burglary in an unoccupied house at 2455 Oak St. in which more than $3,000 in ski equipment, luggage and clothing were reportedly taken.
The house is part of the restaurant, bar and parking lot complex most recently known as the Rising Sun Palace and Sunset Lounge at 2425 Oak St. The structures on the property were built in 1983, according to Baker County Assessor’s Office records. The cafe and bar originally were known as Fong’s Tea House, and owned by Quincy and Yim Fong.
A Chinese restaurant and bar have operated at the site consistently over the past 37 years. Phillip Wong, 53, of Baker City, is the current owner.
The restaurant, most recently known as The New China Cafe, shut down before Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 order requiring nonessential businesses, including restaurants and bars, to offer takeout or delivery service only.
Baker County was among counties whose businesses were allowed to begin reopening in mid-May with some restrictions. Phase 2, which expanded those reopenings further, began on June 6. The Chinese restaurant and bar have remained closed.
Police Chief Ray Duman said the Oregon Liquor Control Commission had scheduled a revocation hearing for May in regard to terminating the liquor license at the Rising Sun Palace and Sunset Lounge based on numerous alcohol-related incidents at the business. Instead, Wong surrendered his liquor license on May 22, Marc Calvert of Pendleton, OLCC district inspector, told Duman.
The future of the building and businesses is unknown, Duman said.
