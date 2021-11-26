A Baker City man arrested earlier in November and accused of stealing items from outside Baker City homes and from unlocked vehicles has been indicted on two new charges, including felony identify theft.
A Baker County grand jury indicted Brendon Michael Smith, 27, for identity theft and second-degree theft, a Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 18.
According to the indictment, Smith had the personal identification of a Baker City resident, and also stole personal checks belonging to that resident.
The crimes occurred on or about Nov. 8, the same day Baker City Police arrested Smith in his 2003 Mercedes sedan parked in lot on East Campbell Street.
Police said Smith lives in the vehicle.
Smith was arraigned Nov. 9 in Baker County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
He was lodged in the Baker County Jail on $40,000 bail. He was released on Nov. 16 by posting 10% of the bail.
Baker City Police officer Jared Wood arrested Smith at 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Courthouse, where he was scheduled to enter a plea on the charges from his Nov. 8 arrest.
Smith remained in the Baker County Jail on Friday morning, Nov. 26. His bail was set at $35,000, and he can be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Smith is scheduled to enter a plea on all the charges Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Circuit Court.
During Smith’s arrest on Nov. 8, police found multiple items that had been taken from outside homes and from unlocked vehicles, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
Police Chief Ty Duby said the police department had received multiple calls about Smith in October, from residents who said they had seen the black Mercedes parked in their neighborhoods.
On Oct. 27 a resident on Indiana Avenue called police and reported that a man was sitting in a black Mercedes outside the caller’s home.
Police found Smith in the car with multiple items that had been stolen, according to the press release. Smith had other items that police believe were stolen, but they couldn’t find the theft victims.
Smith was cited and released on Oct. 27, Duby said.
On Nov. 5, owners of Hills Auto Parts and Repair at 800 Campbell St. reported that several vehicles, some belonging to customers and some to the business, had been entered, with items taken from inside. The value of the items is approximately $1,950, according to an affidavit filed as part of the case by Baker City Police officer Johnathan Parsons.
Smith was identified as a suspect through video surveillance at the business, Duby said.
On Nov. 8, police again talked to Smith after he parked in a lot on East Campbell Street, Duby said. They found more stolen items. Police arrested Smith and this time he was lodged in the Baker County Jail.
Duby said Smith told police that he drives around the city, taking packages from porches and other items outside homes.
Duby said Smith also said that he goes through parking lots at local motels, looking for unlocked vehicles and stealing items from those vehicles.
Duby said Smith has “addiction issues.” He said he believes Smith owns the Mercedes, although he doesn’t have insurance on the car.
Police said after arresting Smith Nov. 8 that the investigation was continuing and that additional charges could be filed.
