Outdoor adventures are aplenty in Baker County with hiking, biking, hunting, fishing and more.
Gary Earle would like to add metal detecting to that list.
Earle has brought his passion for metal detecting to his hometown with his new store, Capitol Prospecting, at 2801 Broadway St.
Earle, who grew up in Baker City, sells and rents metal detectors as well as gold pans and other mining supplies.
“I’ve gold mined since I was 10 and I’ve metal detected since I was 10 and I’m 50 now,” Earle said. “But I’m having more fun with the metal detector, finding coins and jewelry and fun stuff like that.”
He helps customers learn how to use metal detectors. He rents the devices for $20 per day, and if a rental customer decides to buy a detector, the rental fees are deducted from the sales price.
“Some people have got to try it, it’s not for everybody that’s for sure but usually if I take them out and give them a lesson and they find a ring or something, that’s it — they’re hooked,” Earle said.
“I want people to have fun and find stuff too, because it’s a blast.”
Earle said he found 29 rings in Geiser-Pollman Park this summer.
He carries multiple brands of metal detectors. Earle said metal detectors are actually more affordable than they used to be. He said he has used a detector that cost almost $1,000, but that there are models, including waterproof ones, for $254.
“I love it. It’s just the greatest hobby in the world,” Earle said.
He grew up in Baker City and moved to Bend after junior high.
“My heart has always been in Baker City, I love it here,” he said.
He started his metal detector business 10 years ago in Salem. He returned to Baker City this spring, moving into the Broadway Street location July 1.
Earle said he initially operated his business in the most basic way — with a cardboard sign on his porch.
He later moved the operation into his garage.
“This is actually my first brick and mortar store,” Earle said.
He had to do some cosmetic work to the Broadway Street building, and he’s happy with how it turned out.
Compared to working out of a garage during the frigid winter, the store is a cozy spot.
In addition to metal detectors and mining supplies, Earle restores and sells cast iron, and he will be offering bike rentals next summer.
