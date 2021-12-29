As he approaches the end of his first year as Baker City manager, Jonathan Cannon looks back on a 2021 when, more often than not, his schedule was full.
“It’s been very busy. We’ve had a lot going on this year,” said Cannon, who was hired in late November 2020 and officially started work Jan. 1, 2021.
In Baker City’s council-manager form of government, Cannon is in effect the CEO, responsible for handling the day-to-day operations of the city and its departments.
He works under the direction of the seven-member City Council, five of whom started their terms the same week in January 2021 that Cannon moved into his office in City Hall.
Cannon, 44, replaced Fred Warner Jr., who retired at the end of 2020.
In addition to the usual challenges of adjusting to a new job in a new city and state — Cannon moved from North Carolina, where he was city manager of Saluda, a city of about 800 residents — Cannon also arrived in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Cannon had to deal with a variety of issues related to the pandemic, including Gov. Kate Brown’s mask and vaccination mandates, and restrictions that affected businesses.
“Trying to adjust to that, yet still operate things ... every business in town, everybody in town, we’re no different from anybody else, have had to deal with that and navigate,” Cannon said. “That’s been very interesting, to say the least.”
In particular, the requirement that some workers either be vaccinated or request a religious or medical exemption has affected the city.
The mandate applies to health care workers, including the city’s firefighters, who also operate ambulances.
Ultimately, the city didn’t have to make any cuts in its ambulance service, as affected employees were either vaccinated or received an exemption.
“I mean, the whole vaccine mandate and the challenge of how do we manage that with our fire department, the ambulance service, that was a little nerve-wracking at the potential of that reducing our ability to provide service like we need to,” Cannon said.
In addition, the City Council in August directed Cannon to consult with attorneys regarding a possible lawsuit the city might file challenging the governor’s executive orders.
The city ended up not filing a suit, but Cannon said the directive was his responsibility as the city no longer has a full-time attorney on staff.
“I guess any time a local government wants to take on a lawsuit like that, normally I think you’d have your city attorney attack that but a number of years ago the city decided to go with a contract attorney as opposed to having somebody in house, so who else is it going to fall on but the city manager?” Cannon said.
He said he was happy to do what the council asked, despite his concerns.
“You know, honestly, it’s a tough thing for a city to try to ‘sue the governor’ or ‘sue the state’, especially a city our size, we just don’t have the resources to do that sort of thing,” he said. “It made me a little nervous on the long-term ramifications of that but I did the best I could with that.”
Cannon said he’ll let others decide whether it’s a good thing the city didn’t file a suit.
“I did what I was asked. As a city manager, that’s your job — the council says, ‘hey, get this done’, you go, ‘OK, I’ll figure that out,’” Cannon said.
He noted that other legal challenges were filed against the governor’s mandates. None thus far has been successful.
Although taking on a task typically delegated to an attorney posed a new challenge, Cannon is no stranger to the myriad roles that can confront a city manager.
In Saluda, with a much smaller population and budget than Baker City’s, he was also responsible for public works, zoning and other areas for which Baker City has administrators.
“I don’t want anything to imply that I get to sit back here and watch everybody else work, that’s far from the truth,” he said. “But it is nice because we’re able to do a lot more and tackle a lot more projects because other people are working on it. So, in some ways the change from the smaller city to a bigger city is a lot easier. In other ways, it’s more challenging because you have more things to navigate.”
In the midst of a turmoil that has affected all segments of society over the past two years, Cannon said he has also been working with councilors on a variety of projects and goals.
“We’re looking hard in our budgets, catching up our audit, and improving processes across the whole city,” he said.
He emphasized that there has been “a lot of good things that have happened” in his first year here, including reorganizing the budget process and beginning a “deep dive” on the needs of IT, personnel, and other areas.
Cannon said he has focused on making sure the work environment at City Hall and in other departments is positive.
Another emphasis is on making sure all departments, including police and fire, have the equipment they need to best serve citizens.
“We’re making headway on those regards and, so, we have a long ways to go but a lot of good things have happened even with all the challenges,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he and his family, which includes his wife and their three children, have been welcomed to Baker City, and the people here are kind and generous.
“I just am grateful for the opportunity to be here. People have been so kind and welcoming,” he said.
Cannon’s contract had an initial annual salary of $105,000. That was increased to $110,000 in the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, 2021.
