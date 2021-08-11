As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, progress has been made along the northeast section of the Black Butte Fire burning in Southeastern Grant County.
According to a press release, crews will hold and mop-up to secure the fire’s edge, showing containment along dozer lines.
Along the western edge, firefighters and heavy equipment will prep primary lines off the 16 and 1635 roads, taking advantage of past fuel treatment and more favorable topography. Mop-up will begin on primary lines and crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines.
On the eastern edge of the fire, crews will scout primary and alternative lines to North Fork Malheur River.
On the southern edge of the fire, firefighters limited the fire spread into Bear Creek and continue scouting for primary and alternative lines to the southeast of the fire edge.
Crews plan to construct additional primary alternative lines, and will begin mop-up along secure control lines form the south, moving north along the western perimeter.
According to the press release, protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority.
Fire Statistics:
Total acres: 14,521 acres
Containment: 5%
Personnel: 559
Date of Ignition: 08/03/2021
Cause of fires: Lightning/Natural
Structures Threatened: 12
Injuries: Zero
Aircraft: Four
Dozers: Six
Engines: 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.