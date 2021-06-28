A California man who nearly crashed into multiple vehicles while driving erratically in Baker City on Saturday afternoon, June 26, resisted arrest after he pulled into a parking lot following a brief chase.
Matthew David Post, 30, of Berkeley, was taken to the Baker County Jail a little after 5 p.m.
Baker County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Campbell Street, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Talon Colton saw the 2005 black Acura sedan driving north on 10th Street, pulled behind the car and turned on his emergency lights.
Post, who was driving, changed lanes multiple times then pulled over on 10th Street. When Colton stopped his patrol car, Post drove away, continuing north on 10th Street. He turned east onto Hughes Lane, then pulled into the parking lot for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Forestry office at 2895 Hughes Lane.
According to the press release, Post “appeared agitated and refused to exit the vehicle.”
Officers from the Baker City Police Department helped Colton remove Post from the vehicle. He continued to resist and was “combative with law enforcement,” according to the press release.
Police found information in the vehicle identifying Post.
He was taken to the Baker County Jail and charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, resisting arrest and failing to carry and present a driver’s license.
A total of 10 officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Police and Oregon State Police were involved in the incident, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
