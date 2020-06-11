About 80 people lined Campbell Street near Geiser-Pollman Park on a rainy Tuesday evening to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protests have been happening around the country since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“It’s a cause a lot of people obviously care about and feel like there needs to be a change,” said Meghan Chancey of Baker City, who sparked the protest with a post on Facebook.
Protesters held signs and chanted while vehicles drove by. Some drivers honked in apparent support as they drove past, while other drivers shook their heads in apparent disagreement with the group’s messages.
“Even in Baker City people think it’s not an issue here and it is, I guarantee it is, there’s all sorts of prejudice here,” said Barbara O’Neal of Baker City, one of the protesters.
Some signs called for people to support legislation such as House Resolution 988 — which would condemn acts of brutality, racial profiling and use of excessive force as well as bringing militarized policing practices to an end and calling for the adoption of unbiased law enforcement policies — as well as the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which would require federal uniformed officers to have body-worn cameras, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug investigations, and change the permissible use of force threshold from “reasonableness” to only when “necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.”
Other signs included quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. or bore slogans such as “Silence Is Violence” and “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.”
Shannon Hunt of Baker City said she believes public demonstrations of support for racial equality are particularly important in small towns.
“One of the common misconceptions is that because rural white areas don’t have racism it’s not important to stand up for equality and for equal rights,” Hunt said. “Unfortunately, I’ve personally heard and seen overt racism a lot in Baker City, and it’s really the type of things people say that they think are OK because they say them around the dinner table.”
The event also brought out a group of about 15 people, some openly carrying guns, who gathered on the other side of Campbell Street. Some said they were there to make sure no rioting or looting happened, as has been the case in many much larger cities.
“I support their right to protest, I’m just here to make sure there’s no rioting or looting or anything like that,” Bill Frazier said.
Frazier said he thought looting and rioting were a real possibility “if out of town people show up like they have been” in other places.
“I don’t have a problem with people protesting man, at all,” said Jim Heitz. “What I have a problem with is when people loot mom-and-pop shops.”
Heitz pointed out that Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes during the May 25 arrest in which Floyd died, has been fired and charged with murder.
“It makes no sense to me why these people are still mad even after they arrested this guy and put him on murder 2 charges,” Heitz said.
Rick Rienks of Baker City said he disputes the notion that those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement are protesters.
“I’m protesting the concept of calling them protestors, they’re not,” Rienks said. “They’re ideologues, they’re rioters, and they’re not going to break up anything in this town. We’ve got a lot of people who are willing to stand between them and that opportunity. What I think they’re trying to do is what any subversive would do, they’re trying to destroy America.”
Rienks said he served in the military.
“I was in the military back in the ’60s and I gotta tell you, we didn’t really have race problems then,” he said. “It was Obama that stirred up the whole racial equation again. It’s a common tactic of Democrats when they think they’re in trouble.”
Boston Colton, who organized the George Floyd vigil at Baker City’s Central Park on June 1, said public demonstrations are necessary to effect change.
“The civil rights movement didn’t happen by people sitting down,” said Colton, who lives in Baker City.
