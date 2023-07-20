Campfire.jpg

National forest campers should use metal fire rings when they're available, as is the case at most development campgrounds.

 Lisa Britton/EO Media Group

Campfires will be allowed only in campgrounds and other designated recreation sites starting Friday, July 21 on the three national forests in the Blue Mountains, Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur.

All three forests are shifting to Phase B of public use restrictions as hot, dry weather increases the wildfire danger. The campfire restriction includes wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.