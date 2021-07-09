Republican gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez’s campaign claims Suzan Ellis Jones, chair of the Baker County Republicans and mother of one of Gomez’s rivals, told Gomez’s campaign director that Gomez should consider not attending Miners Jubilee because a local candidate is also in the race.
Gomez made the claim in a press release on Friday, July 9.
Jones’ daughter, Baker City mayor Kerry McQuisten, announced on June 29 that she would seek the Republican nomination for governor in the May 2022 primary.
Gomez, of Medford, announced her campaign on June 8.
Jones disputes the implication that Gomez is not welcome in the GOP booth at Geiser-Pollman Park during Miners Jubilee.
“The Gomez campaign was offered a Sunday time slot,” Jones wrote in an email to the Herald.
“She was and still is welcome at the Republican booth during Miners Jubilee,” Jones wrote. “Dishonest campaign allegations such as these demonstrate a lack of experience and integrity.”
Gomez had hoped to schedule a time to sit in the GOP booth and talk to local residents.
Her campaign director, Kate Firmin, said Gomez still plans to visit Baker City during Miners Jubilee and to walk around the park meeting people.
“We’re changing gears right now to see how she can still be involved,” said Michelle Johannes, communications director for the Gomez campaign. “It is important to her because she feels Eastern Oregon has been really underrepresented in state leadership and politics. She’s trying to visit as many counties and cities across the state as possible.”
Firmin said that during a phone call with Jones, Jones noted that there is a hometown candidate in the Republican race — McQuisten is the only local resident who has announced a campaign — and that Gomez should consider saving her money and campaigning elsewhere.
The press release from Gomez’s campaign includes several alleged statements from Jones that are in quotation marks.
Firmin said she did not record her phone conversation with Jones, but that she did take notes.
Jones, in an email to the Herald Friday, described the quotations attributed to her as “simply false.”
Jones also wrote that “professional campaigns typically put these requests in writing.”
However, Firmin said she made multiple attempts, prior to the phone conversation, to reach Jones and inquire about Gomez getting a time slot in the GOP booth, including through social media and email.
Firmin said Jones did tell her that there was an opening in the booth on Sunday. But Firmin said that although she asked for a specific time, Jones didn’t provide one.
Jones said in a Friday interview that McQuisten is the only candidate who has scheduled time in the GOP booth, and that the Baker County Republicans don’t schedule competing candidates in the same booth at the same time.
The calendar on McQuisten’s campaign website shows “Miners Jubilee”on July 16, 17 and 18.
In an email to the Herald, Jones wrote that her daughter “graciously offered to relinquish her scheduled time on Sunday to help us accommodate (Gomez’s) request.”
In the press release, Gomez said “I stand with the people of Baker County and defend their right to hear from more than one gubernatorial candidate.”
Jones, though, pointed out that the Baker County Republicans promoted a Baker City appearance from another GOP gubernatorial candidate, Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy, who declared his candidacy before either Gomez or McQuisten.
The Baker County Republicans Facebook page had a post on June 5 about Pulliam’s visit to Baker City on June 11.
