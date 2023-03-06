For Donna Kanyid it all started with a poodle who needed a trim, and a dog groomer who moved away.
Almost half a century later, it ended when she unplugged her clippers for the last time.
During those decades, Kanyid groomed and boarded thousands of dogs at her property on 17th Street in west Baker City.
Kanyid announced recently that Feb. 24 was her final day as a dog groomer.
She will continue to board dogs.
“It’s been quite a spell,” Kanyid, who’s 86, said in a recent interview.
Her first grooming job
Kanyid grew up in the Burnt River Valley, where her family had two ranches.
She moved to Baker City in 1973 with her daughter, then 10.
While visiting her family, her mom mentioned that her little poodle needed a haircut, but her groomer had moved to The Dalles.
“I’m like, I ought to be able to groom a dog,” Kanyid said. “I groomed sheep and goats and cattle and horses for fair and for show.”
She told her mom she would give it a try.
She remembers watching her mom use her old dial phone to call the groomer, who ended up inviting Kanyid to visit and learn grooming techniques.
Not long after, Kanyid started offering dog grooming in what she called the Turtle Room in her Baker City home.
The room was home to Bob and Dot, the two reptiles who inspired its name.
Initially Kanyid had her home and two sheds, which she used to board dogs after adding that service to her grooming business.
But after 10 years she needed more room.
“So I’m like, I’ve got to do something different. So, I drew up the plans, was my own contractor,” Kanyid said.
She added two kennel areas to accommodate more dogs for boarding.
She has had more than 30 dogs on the premises at times.
Tracy Humphries, 56, who has worked for Kanyid for 22 years, said the longest they have boarded a dog was about six months.
Many of Kanyid’s clients are snowbirds who move to warmer areas such as Arizona during the winter.
Others boarded their dogs with Kanyid while they were moving permanently, but before they had set up a new household.
Regardless of the reason, Humphries said all dogs are treated the same.
“They get lots of exercise, they’re on a strict feeding regimen, they get plenty of play time,” she said.
For dogs prone to trying to escape, Kanyid has a security pen with a concrete floor and chainlink fence.
She and Humphries watch for dogs that are especially interested in examining the fences. After all the decades, and thousands of dogs, Kanyid quickly recognizes dogs that are likely to try to get out.
In addition to adding the kennel space, Kanyid acquired wooden cages, donated by veterinarian Dr. Bill Kuhl when he sold his practice.
Not just dogs
Over the years, Kanyid has had more than just canine clients.
She remembers a customer who arrived with a parrot that needed a place to stay for a while.
The white bird was a new challenge for Kanyid.
“We have a lot of good laughs here,” Humphries said.
As for dogs, they’ve arrived from all over the country, including pooches flown in from as far away as Alaska.
Kanyid once had a family driving from Canada to the coast who came to Baker City because they had heard Kanyid had a good reputation.
“She’s well known,” Humphries said.
Giving up grooming
Kanyid said she decided to pare back her business after a recent fall in which she hurt her back.
“Didn’t do me any favors,” she said.
Having gone six years without a day off, she decided to limit grooming to a few longtime customers and, as of
Feb. 24, focus on boarding
only.
Humphries, who previously worked at Behlen Mfg. Co.’s Baker City plant, said she heard about Kanyid’s business from a waitress at the Baker Truck Corral.
More than two decades later, Humphries is glad she called Kanyid.
“It’s been a fun and exciting, fast-paced most of the time, job,” Humphries said.
She has helped Kanyid deliver goats (Kanyid has goats and sheep on her property) as well as puppies.
“I love being around the animals. It’s always interesting,” Humphries said.
Sh e said some of the dogs they have boarded or groomed are like family.
Humphries said she has gone out to the mailbox and seen a dog walking by with the owner, and the dog is immediately excited to see her.
“We have a springer (spaniel) that comes in here that actually tries to get up on the grooming table,” Humphries said.
“He’s never been on the grooming table, and yet he instantly, as soon as he gets in here, tries to get up on the table.”
There are harder days, too.
Some dogs are not too thrilled about bath time.
Humphries has scars on her arms to remind her of these, well, difficult clients.
“It comes with the territory,” she said. “But I wouldn’t trade a day of it.”
