Baker City Fire Chief David Blair no long has “interim” as part of his title.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon announced Monday afternoon, Nov. 6 that Blair, who has served as interim chief since Oct. 1, will continue as chief.
Blair is a 31-year veteran of the department, starting in 1991 as a volunteer. He was hired as a full-time professional firefighter in 2004.
“Chief David Blair will be a valuable leader in the Baker City Fire Department,” Cannon wrote in a press release. “I am confident he has the demeanor and ability to lead the Baker City Fire Department into the future.”
Blair replaces Sean Lee, who resigned Sept. 30.
Over the past month or so, the city has recruited for Lee’s replacement, advertising the opening nationwide with a focus on the West, Cannon wrote.
Cannon and the city’s human resources manager, Stacy Spriet, did final interviews with candidates following interviews by an evaluation team.
Since he was hired as a full-time firefighter in 2004, Blair has served as president of the local firefighters’ union for three years, as well as having every position within the department, including senior firefighter, lieutenant, battalion chief and division chief.
He has multiple certifications, including fire instruction III and is an EMT-intermediate. Blair is enrolled at Columbia Southern University and working toward a degree in fire administration.
