A Baker City Police officer is retiring before he reaches his teenage years.
But Capa is no ordinary officer.
The 9-year-old German shepherd/Belgian malinois cross has worked as the department’s drug-detecting dog since October 2015.
Capa, who is retiring May 1, was trained to detect heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
During his career, Capa was used in 182 incidents during which police confiscated 5.8 pounds of meth, 3.2 ounces of heroin, 1.5 ounces of fentanyl and about one ounce of cocaine.
Capa also helped police seize $27,917 in cash and 19 guns associated with illicit drug sales.
On June 1, 2022, Capa alerted to fentanyl in a car stopped by Oregon State Police on Interstate 84 near Campbell Street. Police found 40.2 grams of fentanyl, almost 3 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana and 21.8 grams of cocaine.
In a press release Thursday, April 27, the police department said the decision to retire Capa “did not come lightly.”
However, Capa’s handler, Sgt. Wayne Chastain, has been assigned to supervise the department’s investigations unit and will no longer have time to work as Capa’s handler.
That, combined with Capa’s age, and the recent decriminalization of certain amounts of drugs, including the ones Capa was trained to detect, convinced Chief Ty Duby that this is a proper time for Capa to retire.
He will continue to live with Chastain, “where he will live out his golden years in bliss and treats,” according to the press release.
Capa was born on Feb. 27, 2014, in Germany, and was trained in Florida.
The Baker City Police Department hasn’t used tax dollars to buy, train or support Capa during his career, according to the press release. All the money, including the purchase of an SUV where Capa rides, was donated or raised during local events.
That was also the case with Capa’s predecessor, Turbo, who retired in July 2015.
A 2022 raffle for Capa netted the department $25,000.
Capa started his career working with officer Coleton Smith. After Smith took a job with the Oregon State Police in February 2016, Chastain became Capa’s handler, and Capa has lived with Chastain since.
Chastain said on Friday, April 28 that working as a dog-handler is “the most difficult, most rewarding experience in law enforcement.”
Chastain said Capa and Turbo are “polar opposites,” with Turbo, who died several years ago, being more friendly and more dependent on his handler, while Capa is independent.
That trait, Chastain said, would make it difficult to train Capa to work with a different handler. Capa is also nearing the age when he would retire in any case, Chastain said.
The police department thanked people who supported Capa through donations and fundraisers.
“K9 Capa was a great deterrent to drug trafficking in this city, and his presence will be missed,” the press release stated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.