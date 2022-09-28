Two people were hurt when one car, whose driver had slowed to watch a vulture, was hit from behind by another car on a hilly section of Highway 26 near Unity on Monday morning, Sept. 26.
The crash happened around 11:39 a.m. near Milepost 206, about 6 miles northwest of Unity, according to a report from Oregon State Police officer Clay Stevens.
Lisa Dawn Upson, 46, of Emmett, Idaho, was driving west on the highway in a Mitsubishi Outlander when she slowed to watch a vulture, according to Stevens’ report. The site was on a downgrade where other westbound traffic had limited visibility.
A Honda CRF driven by Robyn Renee Long, 57, of Redmond, Oregon, struck the rear of Upson’s car. The collision caused extensive front end damage to Long’s car, and pushed Upson’s car off the highway.
Both drivers, along with Upson’s one passenger, Teresa Diane Upson, 51, of Emmett, Idaho, were injured, according to Stevens’ report.
Long was in fair condition at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, hospital spokesman Mark Snider said.
Teresa Upson was treated and released at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario.
Snider said there was no record that Lisa Upson was ever a patient at either hospital.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.